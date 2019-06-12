Why Meghan Markle Took a Break from Her Maternity Leave to Attend Trooping the Colour

Almost five weeks after welcoming her son Archie, Meghan Markle took a break from her baby-bonding time at home to celebrate with her in-laws last weekend in the most royal day of the year: Trooping the Colour, the official celebration of Queen Elizabeth‘s birthday.

While she didn’t make an appearance during Donald Trump’s recent state visit to the U.K., the only thing that could take her away from her maternity leave would be a family event.

“Meghan is on maternity leave, but Trooping is a family occasion,” a source tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue. “You don’t skip the Queen’s birthday. She’s the Queen!”

The Duchess of Sussex will likely take a three-to-five month maternity leave, with possible public appearances sprinkled in earlier.

“She’s a workhorse,” another source tells PEOPLE. “She’ll be working through her maternity leave, I just know her and I know that’s going to happen!”

On the palace balcony on Saturday, Meghan and Prince Harry stood in the back (like they did last year), letting the children be the focus. Kate Middleton and Prince William‘s 1-year-old son Prince Louis ended up stealing the spotlight with his animated faces and royal thumb-sucking.

“Meghan was laughing and Prince Charles was really tickled. We have a new star in the royal family. He’s a little live wire,” royal photographer Mark Stewart tells PEOPLE.