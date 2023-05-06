Why Meghan Markle, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet Didn't Attend King Charles' Coronation

As King Charles was officially crowned head of the British monarchy at his coronation on Saturday, his daughter-in-law, Meghan Markle, and grandchildren, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, were more than 5,000 miles away in California.

As was previously announced by Buckingham Palace, Prince Harry intended to attend King Charles and Queen Camilla's coronation solo. He arrived to the crowning ceremony at Westminster Abbey alongside his cousins Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie and their husbands. He sat in the third row for the service between Jack Brooksbank (Eugenie's husband) and Princess Alexandra.

Meanwhile, his wife and children stayed behind in Montecito, where they celebrated Archie's 4th birthday on Saturday.

"It's going to be a low-key party at home," a source previously told PEOPLE. "They'll have friends around them and Meghan's mom, Doria [Ragland]. Meghan will definitely have support that weekend."

King Charles was said to be "pleased" his son would be there for his big day, but the wider reconciliation so many have hoped for within the family hasn't happened. And the absence of Meghan reflects the complex feelings between the couple and the royal family.

"Things are strained," says a palace insider.

However, a source who knows the royals told PEOPLE Harry "will happily go along with whatever the plan is" and that his main concern about attending was the issue of his security, which was been addressed.

With Prince Archie's 4th birthday falling on the same day as King Charles' coronation, Meghan will be able to celebrate their son at home alongside his little sister, Princess Lilibet, 23 months.

"It's an elegant solution," royal biographer Sally Bedell Smith, author of George VI and Elizabeth, told PEOPLE, adding that Archie's birthday "gave them a reasonable out for Meghan not to come." But those closest to the couple know that the media backlash Meghan faced in the U.K. during Queen Elizabeth's funeral last year — and in the seven months since — played a significant role in her decision not to come.

"Meghan wants to be there to support her father-in-law, but at the same time, the scrutiny she receives outweighs the support," the close friend says. "There's always going to be that other side challenging their reasoning, and who wants to put themselves in that position?"

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, King Charles and Queen Camilla. Andy Stenning - WPA Pool/Getty

A palace insider also tells PEOPLE, "It would have been quite significant if Harry hadn't attended his father's coronation, but I'm not surprised Meghan isn't going given the circumstances."

Archie and Lili were last in the U.K. during Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June 2022. The significant trip was Princess Lili's first visit to the U.K., as Meghan and Harry's daughter was born in California on June 4, 2021, and had yet to visit her dad's homeland. Archie was born in the U.K. on May 6, 2019, but hadn't been back since late 2019.

At the time, a royal source told PEOPLE it was a "fantastic visit." The trip allowed Lili to meet her grandfather, who was then known as Prince Charles, and her great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, who died in September, for the first time. Prince Harry and Meghan named their daughter in the Queen's honor, as Lilibet was her childhood nickname.

"It was a fantastic visit. The prince was delighted to see his grandson and meet his granddaughter for the first time," the source said, adding that it was "very emotional" and a "wonderful thing" for Charles to meet Lili.