Why Meghan Markle Might Skip the Knee Socks, Smocking and Vintage Stroller for Baby Sussex

With just days until Meghan Markle and Prince Harry welcome their new baby boy or girl, the layette is surely well stocked — and likely differs from that of previous royal babies.

“I really don’t think this baby will be dressed in smocking and knee-high socks the way Kate [Middleton]’s children have been,” says Sarah Dixon, a former maternity nurse who has worked with friends of the royals. “I think she will be a very modern parent and will probably take more guidance from friends such as Amal Clooney than she will from Kate.”

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

And don’t expect to see Queen Elizabeth‘s vintage Silver Cross Balmoral pram, which was used by Kate (and previous generations of royal moms) for Princess Charlotte’s christening.

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Kate Middleton pushes a vintage Silver Cross stroller at Princess Charlotte's 2015 christening. Matt Dunham - WPA Pool /Getty Images

“Amal has a Bugaboo for the twins, and I can see her going with their modern designs rather than the Silver Cross,” says Dixon. “Meghan has a very individual style, and she will incorporate that when she’s shopping for her baby.

“I think she will stick to some of her U.S. brands, like Petit Tresor in Los Angeles,” continues Dixon. “And I’m sure she will use Honest, the eco-brand founded by Jessica Alba So many of my clients just love it.”

Prince George in a smocked top for Trooping the Colour in 2015. Chris Jackson/Getty

Given Meghan’s enthusiasm for sustainable and ethical fashion, there’s no doubt the royal mom will choose baby brands that are not only cute but also have a feel-good factor. “She will want to incorporate her own style and her love of all things eco when it comes to clothing for the baby, and she will go for organic cotton for her layette I’m sure,” says Dixon, who runs a bespoke baby concierge service and blog, Minime and Luxury.

From Babies With Love, a social enterprise brand that donates 100% of profits from their ethically produced baby clothes and toys to help orphaned and abandoned children, is hoping to see Meghan become a customer. “Every [dollar] you spend, you can truly create change in the world — and how amazing that Meghan and Harry seem to have become such ambassadors for change in that way,” founder Cecilia Crossley tells PEOPLE.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in March. Samir Hussein/WireImage

Meghan has certainly created change when it comes to her own fashion. After wearing the ethical denim brand Outland Denim on tour in Australia last fall, sales increased by 640% and enabled the founder James Bartle to hire 46 seamstresses in his Cambodian factory, many of whom are either victims of sex trafficking or forced labor.

“She has this quality of helping and giving back,” says Bojana Sentaler, founder of Sentaler coats, a Canadian brand also worn by Meghan. “I think she will be a natural mom.”