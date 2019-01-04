Why Meghan Markle Likely Won't Deliver Her Baby at the Same Hospital as Kate Middleton

Farewell, Lindo Wing!

With parents-to-be Meghan Markle and Prince Harry expected to settle in their new Windsor home by the time their baby arrives in the spring, attention is focusing on where she could give birth — and the famed Lindo Wing at St. Mary’s Hospital, where Kate Middleton delivered all three of her children, is not among the top contenders.

Meghan and Harry are thought to be considering various options, including Frimley Park hospital in Surrey – where Sophie, Countess of Wessex had her two children.

UK Press Pool/UK Press via Getty

Frimley is around 15 miles from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s new Frogmore Cottage home, which is currently undergoing renovations before they move in. The hospital gained a strong royal connection when Sophie was rushed there in an emergency to have her daughter Lady Louise Windsor in November 2003.

A less conventional possibility? A home birth.

Frogmore Cottage The Image Direct

With Frogmore’s peaceful surroundings and room set aside for when Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, comes to visit, the Los Angeles-raised former actress could opt to skip the hospital entirely.

Both options would mean the couple turning their back on the royal tradition of posing with their new baby on the steps of St. Mary’s Hospital in London – which is around 25 miles from Windsor – a moment first made famous by Princess Diana and in recent years by Kate Middleton as she posed with children George, Charlotte and Louis.

Kate Middleton with Prince Louis in 2018 and Princess Diana with Prince Harry in 1984, both on the steps of St. Mary's Hospital in London. Tim Rooke/REX/Shutterstock; JOHN SHELLEY./REX/Shutterstock

A Kensington Palace spokeswoman declined to comment on any of the options after the Daily Mail suggested Frimley Park was in the plans. Aides also will not say when Meghan might go on maternity leave.

When Kate had her three babies, she generally took about a month off before her due date.

More outings for both Meghan and Kate and their husbands, Prince Harry and Prince William, will be announced in the coming weeks.