Why Meghan Markle Is Not Wearing a Name Tag to Royal Ascot Like Kate Middleton Always Did

When Meghan Markle arrived by carriage for her first Royal Ascot on Tuesday, she was missing one notable accessory — a name tag.

The strikingly non-royal badge is typically worn by attendees of Royal Ascot to signal admission into the exclusive royal box. In the past, Meghan’s sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, has always worn one. (It says “HRH The Duchess of Cambridge.”)

But on Tuesday, Meghan’s white Givenchy suit dress was without a name tag — putting her in the company of Queen Elizabeth, who never wears a name tag (go figure), and mother-in-law Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.

Kate Middleton wears a name tag at Royal Ascot in 2017.

Meghan Markle at Royal Ascot on June 19, 2018. DAVID HARTLEY/REX/Shutterstock

PEOPLE understands that the royal women typically take their cue from the Queen, which is why they opted not to wear the badge. (The one exception: Sophie, Countess of Wessex, who also rode in Meghan’s carriage.) But it’s a personal choice whether to wear one.

Sophie, Countess of Wessex, and Meghan Markle at Royal Ascot on June 19, 2018. SplashNews.com

However, Meghan did have one on hand — photos captured her carrying the tag, along with her Givenchy clutch.

Meghan Markle (with Prince Harry) carrying her name tag at Royal Ascot on June 19, 2018. Chris Jackson/Getty

PEOPLE has also confirmed that Meghan is wearing earrings from her favorite U.K. jeweler, Birks. The diamond studs in the Pétale style retail for $1,495.

• With reporting by MONIQUE JESSEN