Why Meghan Markle Didn’t Wear a Hat on Her Outing with the Queen

When Meghan Markle stepped out with Queen Elizabeth on Thursday, she skipped her signature messy bun — and also an important royal accessory: a hat.

Some observers wondered why she went hatless for the outing, especially because the Queen, 92, almost always wears hats for such occasions. (Her go-to milliner is Rachel Trevor Morgan.)

Moreover, when Meghan’s sister-in-law Kate Middleton, 36, joined the Queen in Leicester, for her first solo trip 2012 the younger royal did wear a hat.

That, insiders say, was because the royal party, including the Queen’s husband Prince Philip, attended a church service as part of their day out to the Midlands of England.

Meghan Markle and Queen Elizabeth on Jue 14, 2018. Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

A few days earlier, on March 1, 2012, Kate joined the Queen and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall for an outing to Fortnum and Mason’s store in London. Kate didn’t wear a hat — and neither did Camilla, 70 — on that occasion. The Queen, following her own tradition, did.

Like Kate, Meghan, 36, and their husbands Prince William and Prince Harry, try to project a more youthful image, and, while Meghan has started wearing pantyhose to royal events, the women don’t put on gloves — or generally wear hats.