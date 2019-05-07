Why Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Baby Won't Have His Own Commemorative Royal Merchandise

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry‘s baby boy is already making a bold statement.

Unlike his cousins, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis before him, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s newborn will not have celebratory merchandise sold in honor of his birth.

According to The Independent, the new parents will continue their trend of breaking conventional royal traditions and will not release baby-themed paraphernalia to the Royal Collection Trust for the masses to enjoy.

“We have no new ranges to announce,” a spokesperson for the Royal Collection Trust told the outlet.

Prior to the birth of Meghan and Harry’s son on Monday, The Royal Collection, a charity headed by Prince Charles, released celebratory merchandise for the births of William and Kate’s children in the years of 2013, 2015 and 2018.

But the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have decided to do things a little differently from their royal family members. The couple, who have chosen to celebrate the joyous news in a more private matter, are making a conscious effort to keep some of their personal events out of the spotlight – especially when it comes down to the birth of their first child.

Not only did Meghan opt to keep the arrival of her baby secret, so that she and Harry could “celebrate privately as a new family,” the new royal also decided not to do the traditional post-birth photo op in front of the iconic steps outside of the Lindo Wing at St. Mary’s Hospital – a public event that both Princess Diana and Kate Middleton participated in.

