Why Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are Following Just 1 Instagram Account This Month

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry just hit a new milestone on Instagram — 10 million followers! But their follow list is shorter than ever.

Keeping with their monthly tradition of highlighting an important cause via their Instagram follows, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced that January would be focused on the Good News Movement. The journalist-run page focused on sharing inspiring and positive stories is currently the only page that the royal couple are following.

“Happy New Year!” the post, which included a collage of smile-worthy news stories, began. “For 2020 we will be continuing our tradition of highlighting accounts that inspire, and that remind us of all the good that is happening in the world. However, this time we will be focusing on just one account each month. For January, we would like to shine a spotlight on @goodnews_movement. This journalist run-page covers and celebrates acts of kindness and good news in our global community. We hope it brings you joy!”

The decision comes in the wake of Meghan, 38, and Harry, 35, taking legal action against British tabloids. Legal documents filed at the High Court in London in October showed that Meghan is suing the publisher of the Mail on Sunday for printing a “private and confidential” letter to her father, Thomas Markle, 75, at a “time of great personal anguish and distress.”

Shortly after the announcement that Meghan was taking legal action against Associated Newspapers, her husband Prince Harry also released an unprecedented statement.

“Unfortunately, my wife has become one of the latest victims of a British tabloid press that wages campaigns against individuals with no thought to the consequences – a ruthless campaign that has escalated over the past year, throughout her pregnancy and while raising our newborn son,” Harry said, before adding that he and Meghan have “continued to put on a brave face – as so many of you can relate to – I cannot begin to describe how painful it has been.”

Harry is himself suing News UK (owner of The Sun newspaper) and MGN (former owner of The Mirror) over alleged illegal interception of voicemail messages.

This year, Meghan and Harry opted out of the annual Christmas festivities with the rest of the royal family at Sandringham, instead choosing to spend “private family time” in Canada, the palace confirmed earlier this month.

And on Tuesday, the couple shared a year-end video featuring a sweet new photo of their nearly 8-month-old son Archie in dad Harry’s arms on the couple’s SussexRoyal Instagram account.

“Wishing you all a very happy new year and thanking you all for your continued support!” read the post, which is set to a Coldplay song. “We’ve loved meeting so many of you from around the world and can’t wait to meet many more of you next year. We hope 2020 brings each of you health and continued happiness.” The post is signed “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex.”

The video features highlights of the couple’s big year, including their tour of Africa, Harry’s impromptu dance with conservationist Jane Goodall, baby Archie’s christening, Meghan and Kate Middleton attending Wimbledon together, the WellChild Awards, Remembrance Day and more.