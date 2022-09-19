Why the Lord Chamberlain Broke His Wand of Office on Queen Elizabeth's Coffin

The Lord Chamberlain kept tradition by breaking his wand of office on Queen Elizabeth's coffin during the committal service at St George's Chapel in Windsor on Monday.

The Lord Chamberlain — Lord Parker of Minsmere, who once served as head of MI5 — took part in the ceremonial breaking of the wand to signify the end of his service to the Queen as sovereign. The wand was then placed above the Queen's coffin and will be buried with the monarch.

Monday marked the first time the ceremony was televised and watched by people around the globe, The Telegraph reports. The last time this long-running tradition was completed was in 1952, when the then-Lord Chamberlain, the Earl of Clarendon, executed it during George VI's burial.

The Lord Chamberlain position is the most senior officer role appointed by the royal household. They oversee all senior appointments of the senior royal family, facilitate communication between the monarch and the House of Lords and coordinate engagements between Buckingham Palace and Clarence House.

The Lord Chamberlain is also tasked with the smooth transition of power from Queen Elizabeth to King Charles III.

The Dean of Windsor, David Conner, conducted the committal service, with prayers from the Minister of Crathie Kirk, Chaplain of Windsor Great Park and Rector of Sandringham, as well as music from the chapel's choir. Queen Elizabeth's personal piper also played a lament in her honor.

Following the service, the Queen's coffin was lowered into the Royal Vault.

Queen Elizabeth will be buried at St. George's Chapel within the walls of Windsor Castle, next to her husband of 73 years, Prince Philip, on Monday evening.

Queen Elizabeth will also be surrounded by family when she's buried at St George's Chapel, on which construction began in 1475 by King Edward IV and was completed more than 50 years later by King Henry VIII.

Her parents, King George VI, who died in 1952, and Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother, who died in 2002, as well as her sister, Princess Margaret, who also died in 2002, are all interred at the King George VI Memorial Chapel, part of St George's Chapel.