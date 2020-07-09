All About Kate Middleton's New Favorite Zoom Earrings (They're Selling Out Fast!)

The Duchess of Cambridge has worn the unique design on a handful of video calls

Kate Middleton has worn various chic lockdown looks (both old and new) over the last few months, but there’s one pair of striking earrings that appear to be a Zoom favorite.

The Ocean Tides Milky Quartz Earrings by Zimbabwean jeweler Patrick Mavros have been her go-to for at least five of her virtual meetings since she and Prince William began working from home amid the COVID-19 pandemic in April.

Inspired by the Indian Ocean, the design includes a gold sea urchin with a diamond at the center and a milky quartz gem dangling from the earlobe. The elegant earrings, which retail for $3,049 have proven so popular, there is currently a waitlist with an 8-9 week delivery time.

Kate first wore the design for a roundtable chat with midwives and health professionals to highlight UK Maternal Health Awareness Week on April 29. She most recently wore the 18-karat gold design (with a Beulah print dress) to visit the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn to celebrate the NHS’s 72nd birthday on Sunday. She also wore the earrings with her Altuzarra polka dot dress on May 12 in a video message to mark International Nurses Day.

Image zoom Kate Middleton on a video call to mark International Nurses day on May 12 twitter

The earrings may be new, but the royal mom has been a fan of the African jewelry brand since her college days and has worn the safari-themed jewelry many times before, once wearing a whimsical pair of the brand’s crocodile earrings to a conservation reception in New York in 2014.

While we don’t know if any of the jewelry were gifts from William, we do know that Africa has a special place in both their hearts. Not only did William propose to Kate during a safari trip to Kenya in 2010, but he also visited Africa soon after Princess Diana’s death and both Prince Harry and William have often referred to the continent as their second home.

The company was founded in 1978 when Patrick made a pair of delicate earrings for his wife Catja. They became so popular with the locals that he decided to open a studio near his home in the lush Umwimsi Valley, north of Harare in Zimbabwe. Since then, his wife and four sons continue to be involved in the family business, with stores in Zimbabwe, Nairobi, Mauritius and London.

Kate’s not the only royal to wear his unique designs — Sophie, Countess of Wessex is also a fan of the brand, with a personal collection that includes an elephant necklace and a necklace featuring a hippopotamus.