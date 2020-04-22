Why Kate Middleton Takes the Official Portraits of George, Charlotte and Louis Herself

Image zoom The Duchess of Cambridge

Kate Middleton is the ultimate hands-on royal mom!

The royal mom of three, 38, got behind the camera once again as she snapped some adorable shots of her and Prince William‘s youngest child Prince Louis to celebrate his 2nd birthday on Thursday.

The photos show Louis, wearing a navy gingham button-down (and his hair side-swept!) with his hands covered in bright paint as he does some artwork — depicting his own rendition of the rainbow that signifies support for the U.K.’s National Health Service workers currently fighting coronavirus.

Image zoom Prince Louis The Duchess of Cambridge

Image zoom Prince Louis The Duchess of Cambridge

This doesn’t mark the first time Princess Kate has gotten behind the camera for her kids’ portraits. She typically takes the photos that are shared publicly of her kids, Prince George, 6, Princess Charlotte, 4, and Prince Louis. From birthday portraits to first day of school photos, Kate has been documenting all of her family’s big moments.

Image zoom Prince Louis The Duchess of Cambridge

Image zoom The Duchess of Cambridge

As a keen photographer, Kate, who has previously dubbed herself an “enthusiastic amateur photographer,” is something of an art buff: she studied art history at the University of St. Andrews, where she met Prince William. Photography was also the focus of her thesis in school — and she recently used her skills to photograph Holocaust survivors with their grandchildren in January.

Image zoom Kate Middleton Kensington Palace

Last summer, the royal joined a photography workshop to learn more about how the skill can help young people develop confidence and self-expression. It was also a special moment, seeing that Queen Elizabeth passed the patronage of the Royal Photographic Society onto Kate after she held the role for 67 years.

Additionally, the Duchess of Cambridge is a royal hands-on mom. When it comes to her children, Kate wants them to remember the “simple things” in life.

In a rare interview with the Happy Mum, Happy Baby podcast, which premiered in February, the royal mom shared details of how she hopes her children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, will look back on their childhoods.

Image zoom Kate Middleton, Prince Louis, Prince George and Princess Charlotte Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

“Someone did ask me the other day, what would you want your children to remember about their childhood?” the mom of three, 38, told host Giovanna Fletcher. “And I thought that was a really good question, because actually if you really think about that, is it that I’m sitting down trying to do their maths and spelling homework over the weekend?”

“Or is it the fact that we’ve gone out and lit a bonfire and sat around trying to cook sausages that hasn’t worked because it’s too wet?” the Duchess of Cambridge continued.

She added, “That’s what I would want them to remember, those moments with me as a mother, but also the family going to the beach, getting soaking wet, filling our boots full of water, those are what I would want them to remember. Not a stressful household where you’re trying to do everything and not really succeeding at one thing.”