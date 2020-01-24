Why Kate Middleton Has a New Dress Code to Consider for Her Upcoming BAFTAs Red Carpet Appearance

Kate Middleton and Prince William‘s upcoming date night at the BAFTAs comes with an unexpected fashion twist!

The royal couple have confirmed that they will once again attend the glitzy event, but there’s a new dress code in place this year.

Guests attending the British Academy of Film and Television Arts awards — the British equivalent of the Oscars — on February 2 have been asked to “dress sustainably,” according to the London College of Fashion.

“This awards season BAFTA are doing more than ever before to consider sustainability across its awards ceremonies, including inviting guests to ‘dress sustainably,’” the style guide reads. Guests are being encouraged to be a “voice for change” by re-wearing, renting or wearing vintage. If guests do insist on buying something new then a list of sustainable brands, including Reformation and Stella McCartney (coincidently both favorites of Meghan Markle), have been suggested.

The guidelines are part of the academy’s plans for their first-ever carbon neutral awards ceremony. “Sustainability is very important to BAFTA, and we’re doing more than ever before,” a spokesperson told Harpers Bazaar, adding: “The goal is that the EE British Academy Film Awards 2020 will be carbon neutral, working towards having a net positive impact on the environment. From travel and food, to branding and materials, BAFTA is ensuring the awards are as sustainable as possible.”

It’s not the first year that there has been a dress code at the awards to make a statement. In 2018, many guests wore all black in support of the Time’s Up movement. While Kate chose to opt out by wearing green, she did accessorize the gown with a black sash, which although criticized, was seen as a nod to the movement.

Last year, Kate stunned in a white asymmetrical Alexander McQueen dress and accessorized with a pair of pearl earrings that once belonged to her late mother-in-law Princess Diana while William, as president of the academy opted for a classic black tuxedo.

William who has been president since 2010, will present The Fellowship Award, the highest accolade of the evening to American film producer Kathleen Kennedy, whose first film was E.T the Extra Terrestrial in 1982.