Why Kate Middleton and Prince William Coordinated Outfits on First Joint Outing Since Lockdown

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge color coordinated for their first joint outing amid lockdown

The royal couple celebrated the 72nd anniversary of the National Health Service (NHS) with a special outdoor afternoon tea at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn — near William and Kate’s country home. In honor of the occasion, they chose to represent the NHS’s official colors: blue and white.

Kate wore a blue shirt dress with a white collar by Beulah London, while William coordinated with blue suit, shirt and tie.

The NHS has had its blue and white logo since 1990. Buildings across the U.K. have lit up blue throughout the COVID-19 pandemic to show their support and appreciation for the NHS. The rainbow symbol has also been used to signify support for the NHS during the pandemic — and the royal family has taken notice. Kate has represented just about every color of the rainbow during her many video calls, and even 2-year-old Prince Louis has taken part!

Like millions of children across the U.K., Louis showcased his artistic skills by making rainbow-colored paintings in support of NHS workers and other essential workers tackling the coronavirus pandemic across the country. Kate proudly shared one of his rainbow handprints, which he made as part of a stay-at-home art activity alongside his siblings, Prince George, 6, and Princess Charlotte. The royal family of five is currently isolating at their country home, Anmer Hall, in Norfolk.

Image zoom Kate Middleton and Prince William Joe Giddens - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Image zoom Kate Middleton Joe Giddens - WPA Pool/Getty

During their visit on Sunday, William and Kate spoke to staff and volunteers who have worked to ensure that the hospital was able to cope with the pandemic, including medical staff, catering and operational staff, and those who have returned to work from retirement to support the COVID-19 effort.

William and Kate have taken part in many joint video calls throughout the lockdown period, but Sunday’s outing marks their first in-person appearance together since March. Both William and Kate have stepped out solo on outings in recent weeks.

Image zoom Kate Middleton and Prince William Joe Giddens - WPA Pool/Getty

Image zoom Kate Middleton Joe Giddens - WPA Pool/Getty

During an earlier outing, Kate revealed that her kids have been spending time in their garden this summer.