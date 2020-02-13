Why Kate Middleton and Prince William Are Taking a Break from Royal Work Next Week for Their Kids

Kate Middleton and Prince William have had a busy few weeks, from the royal mom traveling to the four corners of the U.K. to promote her new initiative for early childhood development to the couple joining Prince Charles and Camilla on a rare joint outing. But their schedule is much lighter next week — so they can spend time with their three children.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte’s school is on half-term break from Monday, Feb. 17, to Friday, Feb. 21. As they typically do, Kate and William slow down their royal schedules during school vacations so they can spend more time with their children. And of course, 1-year-old Prince Louis will get to spend some more time with his older siblings!

Princess Charlotte, 4, was accompanied by her big brother, 6, and parents on her first day at Thomas’s Battersea in September. Now that she and Prince George are at the same school — Charlotte previously attended Willcocks Nursery School — there’s no need to worry if their days off will overlap.

There’s no word yet on how the family of five will be spending their week off. Kate, William and their children may leave London’s Kensington Palace for Anmer Hall in Norfolk. They often escape to their country home — and it’s even where they chose to pose together for their super casual 2018 Christmas card photo.

Kate, 38, and William, 37, are also experienced on the slopes and may opt to take their kids on a ski vacation. Around this time in 2016, the couple released adorable photos from a winter getaway to the French Alps, featuring the then-foursome bundled up in puffy jackets as the snow fell. Perhaps George and Charlotte are now old enough to hit the bunny slope themselves!

Princess Charlotte’s curriculum will expose her to a variety of subjects like drama, art and French, according to the school’s website. On top of the aforementioned areas, the little royal will also be taking classes in ballet, music, computing, math, reading and more as part of the Early Years program, the site adds.

“In the Reception year children will play and explore; make choices and learn to have a go and persevere; be creative and solve problems; form good relationships; be safe, secure and happy,” reads Thomas’s Battersea’s curriculum statement.

And with two years of experience at the $23,000-per-year private school already, George has certainly been showing his sister the royal ropes.

“They are close in age, and they spend so much time together,” a source previously told PEOPLE. “Playdates [with outsiders] can be tricky, so they learn to lean on each other.”

A source previously told PEOPLE that the future monarch is “very happy” at his school, where he is known as George Cambridge. William says George “loves” his ballet classes, which he started taking during his first year.