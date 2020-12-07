The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge boarded the Royal Train on Sunday and will make stops in towns and cities in England, Scotland and Wales

Why Kate Middleton and Prince William Are Sleeping in Separate Beds on Royal Train Tour

Kate Middleton and Prince William on the second day of their Royal Train tour

Their palace on wheels is comprised of nine separate carriages, which Queen Victoria had originally decorated in 23-carat gold paint with silks and satin to resemble Buckingham Palace. It has since been updated with a more modest design.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The couple will sleep in separate beds on the train as their suite has “his and hers” single beds. It also has a private bathtub and a 12-seat dining room — complete with a Formica table.

There is a room onboard for the royals to work in and a kitchen, where staff will prepare meals.

Image zoom Inside the Royal Train | Credit: PA Wire/PA Images

Image zoom Inside the Royal Train | Credit: Danny Lawson/PA Images via Getty Images

The nine burgundy carriages currently in use date back to Queen Elizabeth’s Silver Jubilee of 1977. Those carriages replaced others that first came into service in 1941.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge boarded the Royal Train on Sunday and will make stops in towns and cities in England, Scotland and Wales to hear peoples' inspirational stories, first-hand experiences and sacrifices amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Image zoom Inside the Royal Train | Credit: Danny Lawson/PA Images via Getty Images

Image zoom The Royal Train | Credit: Ben Wyeth/REX/Shutterstock

The trip marks the first time Kate has been aboard the Royal Train. William has made several trips in the past. Meghan Markle memorably traveled with the Queen on the Royal Train during their joint outing in June 2018. Meghan’s husband Prince Harry has never ridden on the train.

William and Kate will meet frontline workers, volunteers, care home staff, teachers, schoolchildren and young people and pay tribute to people who have gone “above and beyond,” a royal source says.

Image zoom Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Image zoom Kate Middleton waves to wellwishers in Berwick | Credit: Owen Humphreys/PA Images via Getty Images

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

The couple’s first stop on Monday morning was Edinburgh, Scotland, where they were greeted by the sounds of bagpipes.