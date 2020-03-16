Why Kate Middleton and Prince William Are Breaking Their St. Patrick's Day Tradition

Image zoom Prince William and Kate Middleton Richard Pohle/WPA Pool/Getty

Prince William and Kate Middleton are doing St. Patrick’s Day differently this year.

The royal couple have an annual tradition of honoring the Irish Guards during a parade to mark the holiday. The event usually includes a pat from Kate for the guards’ mascot, Irish Wolfhound Domhnall, and a pint of Guinness.

However, the event isn’t happening this year — and it’s not due to the coronavirus outbreak that has canceled gatherings around the world. The Irish Guards’ first battalion are currently deployed in Iraq and South Sudan, so they won’t be holding a parade in their honor.

Last year, the royal mom presented shamrocks to Officers and Warrant Officers, and William, who is Colonel of the Regiment, saluted the marchers.

The couple then met members of the Regiment before sitting for official Officers’ and Sergeants’ Mess photographs. Afterwards, they greeted soldiers and their families.

Kate, 38, has also become known for her gorgeous green outfits. She got in the holiday spirit with a forest green Alexander McQueen coat that she topped with a matching fascinator in 2019, accessorizing with a pair of green tourmaline and green amethyst Kiki McDonough earrings.

Luckily, the couple celebrated St. Patrick’s Day early this year with a three-day royal tour of Ireland.

The duo left their three children — Prince George, 6, Princess Charlotte, 4, and Prince Louis, who turns 2 next month — at their palace home in London as they visited the Emerald Isle, charming locals in Dublin, County Meath, County Kildare and Galway.

Kate and Prince William’s tour of Ireland included sipping Guinness, meeting Irish President Michael D. Higgins’ dog, visiting a traditional Irish pub and playing Gaelic sports with children.