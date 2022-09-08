Why Do We Feel So Sad About Queen Elizabeth's Death?

Grief experts say we mourn what she represents — and the passage of time in our own lives

By Eileen Finan
Published on September 8, 2022 05:48 PM
Photo Used in Queen Elizabeth's Death Announcement
Photo: twitter

Why are people around the world so sad about the death of a woman they've never met?

"When we talk about collective grief, we often mistakenly think we need to know the person," says David Kessler, a grief specialist and founder of Grief.com. "What people often don't understand is, that person was a part of our lives without ever meeting them."

In the case of Queen Elizabeth, who died today at the age of 96 after 70 years on the throne, "it is truly like a matriarch dying," says Kessler. Iconic figures like the Queen "become the backdrop to our lives. And they also connect us to ourselves. We remember not just their milestones, but how their milestones connected to ours. Her dying is not only the end of her life, but it reflects our own passages through life."

Our experience of grief, says George Bonanno, professor of clinical psychology and head of the Loss, Trauma, and Emotion Lab at the Teachers College, Columbia University, goes beyond the loss of someone we love. "It's when we lose something that's key to our identity," he says. "And there are going to be people for whom this will be a real loss of something important to their identity. In England, the monarchy is, to some people, a crucial sense of their country, nationalism, all those things."

RELATED VIDEO: Queen Elizabeth, the Longest-Reigning British Monarch, Dies at 96

The queen was, for many in England and beyond, a stabilizing presence, says Bonanno, author of The Other Side of Sadness: What the new science of bereavement tells us about life after loss. "People may feel it's the end of era, or the end of a certain way that the world works," he says. "I think a lot of what people value in the monarchy seems to be this kind of stability and comportment, this old world order — even though a lot of it is fictitious. And Charles is next. And he doesn't carry the same cache as Elizabeth. So people may see it as the end of that kind of distinguished, orderly, predictable world."

A prominent loss can also stir up old pain. "Many times these events trigger unresolved grief that we haven't fully processed," says Kessler, author of Finding Meaning: The Sixth Stage of Grief. "So be aware that could happen and if you realize you have some old grief, it's not an enemy, it's just a reminder. It's knocking at your door, asking for a little help."

There will also be those for whom the monarch's death is a non-event. "A lot of people will feel nothing," Bonanno says. The key to navigating your feelings? "Find your tribe," says Kessler. "If you're sad and you get on the phone with your brother who goes, 'That's ridiculous, you didn't know her,' that's not the person for you to chat with. Seek out people who are like you. Connect with others who are feeling like you. There's no right or wrong way to grieve."

The many rituals that will follow in the days to come can provide comfort too. "How do we make meaning? We can watch memorial services. You can post a memory or give to a charity in the queen's honor," Kessler says. "Give yourself permission to know this meant something to you."

And through sharing the experience of a funeral or a memorial service — whether it's the funeral of a loved one or a beloved public figure — "we feel connected to all those other people who are mourning," says Bonanno. "We're telling each other that we all cared about this person, we're still here and we have each other."

Related Articles
Liz Truss, Queen Elizabeth II
U.K.'s New Prime Minister Liz Truss Remembers Queen Elizabeth as the 'Very Spirit of Great Britain'
Queen Elizabeth II attends the 2016 Braemar Highland Gathering at The Princess Royal and Duke of Fife Memorial Park on September 3, 2016
US Presidents React to News of Queen Elizabeth's Death: 'She Defined An Era'
Image
Queen Elizabeth, the Longest-Reigning British Monarch, Dies at 96
Lisa Marie Presley Says She Was 'Destroyed' by Son Benjamin’s Death but Keeps 'Going for My Girls'
Lisa Marie Presley Says She Was 'Destroyed' by Son Benjamin's Death but Keeps 'Going for My Girls'
HRH, The Princess of Wales, Princess Diana, on her arrival at Sarajevo airport Friday, 8th August 1997 at the start of her two-day tour to publicise the international problem of land mines. . Picture taken 8th August 1997. (Photo by Kent Gavin/Mirrorpix/Getty Images)
Princess Diana's Death Remains 'Imprinted on Your Mind' 25 Years Later, Says Queen's Biographer
Queen Elizabeth II stands on the balcony during on June 05, 2022 in London, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on 6 February 1952.
Queen Elizabeth's Close Friend from Childhood Lady Myra Butter Dies at Age 97
Queen Elizabeth II (Centre Foreground) and Prince Philip (Right Foreground) are joined at Clarence House in London by Prince Charles, (Left Foreground) Prince Edward, (Right Background) Princess Anne (Centre Background) and Prince Andrew (Left Background) on the occasion of a dinner hosted by HRH The Prince of Wales and HRH The Duchess of Cornwall to mark the forthcoming Diamond Wedding Anniversary of The Queen and The Duke, 18 November 2007
All About Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip's 4 Children
9/23/99 New York, Ny Naomi, Ashley, And Wynona Judd At The Premiere Of "Double Jeopardy." (Photo By Robin Platzer/Twin Images/Getty Images)
Ashley Judd Says Judd Family 'Stick Together,' But Grieve Differently After Naomi's Death
Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee then and now
Why Queen Elizabeth's 'Never Complain, Never Explain' Motto Is Key to Her 70-Year Reign
Prince William and the kids for Father’s Day To mark Father’s Day tomorrow, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are pleased to share a new photograph of The Duke, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.   The photograph was taken in Jordan in the Autumn of 2021.. Credit – Kensington Palace
Prince William at 40: Settled as a Dad, Thriving as a Royal — but in 'Pain' Over Prince Harry Rift
Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee then and now
Inside Queen Elizabeth's Decision to Step Back from Jubilee Events: 'She Would Not Want to Stumble'
The Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte, Prince George, the Duke of Cambridge, Prime Minister Boris Johnson and wife Carrie Johnson attend the Platinum Party at the Palace staged in front of Buckingham Palace, London, on day three of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations for Queen Elizabeth II. Picture date: Saturday June 4, 2022. (Photo by Jacob King/PA Images via Getty Images)
Prince George and Princess Charlotte Join Royal Family for Platinum Jubilee Concert at the Palace
Lady Diana Farnham (lady-in-waiting to Queen Elizabeth II) and Queen Elizabeth II attend a wreath-laying ceremony at the Cenotaph to commemorate ANZAC Day and the Centenary of the Gallipoli Campaign on April 25, 2015 in London, England.
Queen Elizabeth Mourns the Deaths of Two Ladies-in-Waiting Just Weeks Apart
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attend the official opening ofThe Glade Of Light Memorial
Kate Middleton and Prince William Honor Victims of 2017 Manchester Arena Bombing with Emotional Visit
Queen Elizabeth II takes her seat during the funeral of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh
Queen Elizabeth's Private Moment After Prince Philip's Funeral Revealed: 'No Words Were Spoken'
Princess Anne
Princess Anne Steps in for Queen Elizabeth at Epsom Derby During Her Platinum Jubilee