Why Did Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Skip the Queen's Annual Christmas Lunch?

Image zoom Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty

Queen Elizabeth‘s Christmas lunch was missing two key members this year.

Members of the royal family headed to Buckingham Palace on Wednesday for their annual holiday gathering in London (before the 93-year-old monarch leaves heads to her Sandringham estate, where she traditionally spends Christmas), but Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were notably absent. The royal couple and their 7-month-old son Archie are currently on a six-week break from royal duties and reportedly traveling abroad.

Meghan and Harry revealed they would take time off towards the end of the year amid concerns that the intense scrutiny they’ve faced has been tough on the couple.

“The duke and duchess have a full schedule of engagements and commitments until mid-November, after which they will be taking some much-needed family time,” a royal source previously confirmed to PEOPLE.

Image zoom Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and Archie Toby Melville/WireImage

Meghan first attended the Queen’s Christmas lunch in 2017 as Harry’s fiancée, and the couple made another appearance last year while they were expecting Archie. The mom-to-be was photographed driving into the luncheon wearing a black top with a high neckline, while her husband sported a suit as he took the drivers’ seat.

RELATED: Christmas with the Royals! Every Photo You Need to See of the Royal Family Getting Festive

Image zoom Prince William, Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry at Christmas 2018 Stephen Pond/Getty

Meghan, 38, and Harry, 35, previously announced they are also skipping the annual holiday festivities at Sandringham next week. Meghan made her Christmas debut with the royal family in 2017 after the couple’s engagement was announced, and again in 2018 after they were married.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are looking forward to extended family time towards the end of this month,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement. “Having spent the last two Christmases at Sandringham, Their Royal Highnesses will spend the holiday this year, as a new family, with the Duchess’ mother Doria Ragland. This decision is in line with precedent set previously by other members of the Royal Family, and has the support of Her Majesty The Queen.”

Image zoom Prince William and Prince George arrive at Queen's Christmas lunch Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

While Meghan and Harry missed the festive celebration at the palace, plenty of royals were in attendance.

Prince William was spotted arriving to the event with Prince George, 6, beside him in the front seat. Kate Middleton, who wore a festive red plaid ensemble, shared a smile as she arrived in a separate car with daughter Princess Charlotte, 4, and 1-year-old son Prince Louis in the backseat.

A source tells PEOPLE that both George and Charlotte are set to make their Christmas Day debut this year alongside parents Prince William and Kate — but that things could always change. Prince Louis, 1, made his big debut at Trooping the Colour this year, but he’s likely too young to join his parents and siblings on Christmas.

Image zoom Kate Middleton arrives at Queen's Christmas lunch Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE‘s Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Other royal family members in attendance at the bash include Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Princess Beatrice, Princess Anne and Mike and Zara Tindall. Prince Andrew, in one of his first public appearances since stepping back from royal duties following the backlash of his interview regarding his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein, was also spotted arriving at Buckingham Palace.