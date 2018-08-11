Why Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, 'Will Be a Great Consort as Queen'

When Prince Charles ascends the throne, he’ll have his wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, by his side. Since tying the knot in 2005 (after they were permitted to marry by Queen Elizabeth), the royal couple has tackled their royal duties as a team.

Charles Anson, former press secretary to the Queen, praises Camilla in this week’s issue of PEOPLE, as someone who “kind of jollies” her husband and “doesn’t let him get too overburdened by the woes of the world.”

He explains, “She’s got a good philosophy about life: There are things you can change, other things you can’t change . . . Don’t get too hung up about it.”

“And I think she’ll be a great consort as queen,” Anson adds.

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, and Prince Charles Chris Jackson/Getty Images

RELATED VIDEO: Why Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles Are the Most Fun Royal Couple

Prince Charles first met Camilla in a meeting arranged by a mutual friend at a polo match in 1970, and their connection was instant.