Why Archie Stayed in Canada During Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Royal Exit in the U.K.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry had a jam-packed schedule during their final round of royal engagements last week.

The whirlwind visit culminated in a joint outing alongside the rest of the royal family on Monday for the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey. Following the event, Meghan and Harry flew back to their 10-month-old son, Archie, who remained behind in Canada amid fears of coronavirus.

The devoted parents stayed close to their baby boy by “FaceTiming with him every day,” a source tells PEOPLE.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been enjoying a peaceful life on Vancouver Island in Canada with their son as they make plans for the future.

“He’s doing great,” the source says of Archie. “He’s grabbing onto things and picking himself up. He’s starting to have movement, which is really exciting.”

With their newfound freedom, Harry and Meghan have quickly adapted to life on scenic Vancouver Island.

“They are enjoying living a quiet life,” an insider previously told PEOPLE of the couple. “They go for long walks, they do yoga, and Meghan cooks. They are real homebodies who love to chill out with Archie and the dogs.”

And Archie, who recently saw snow for the first time, is flourishing.

“They are really happy,” the source adds. “Harry is the best dad — he’s so into it. And Meghan is a natural.”

Behind the scenes, they are laying the groundwork for their new non-profit organization. They “intend to develop a new way to effect change and complement the efforts made by so many excellent foundations globally,” the couple announced last month. The details will be shared later in the year.