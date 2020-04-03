Why April Is a Special Month for Kate Middleton, Prince William and Queen Elizabeth

Image zoom Neil Mockford/GC Images

While the royal family continues to be on lockdown along with the rest of the U.K. amid the coronavirus pandemic, they have a few important dates coming up that they can mark at home.

April is one of the biggest months for the royal family. Queen Elizabeth will celebrate her 94th birthday, Prince Louis will be turning 2, Kate Middleton and Prince William will mark their wedding anniversary and Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall will also celebrate their anniversary.

This year, the Prince of Wales, 71, and Camilla, 72, will commemorate 15 years of marriage. The royal couple officially tied the knot in a civil ceremony on April 9, 2005 at Windsor Castle. After the marriage, Camilla (formerly Camilla Parker-Bowles) assumed the title of Duchess of Cornwall.

Less than two weeks later, the British monarch will be ringing in her 94th birthday on April 21.

The Queen’s annual birthday parade, Trooping the Colour, which is always held in June as the weather is nicer, has been canceled due to concerns of the coronavirus. Last week, Buckingham Palace released an update to whether the royal family will proceed with the grand parade.

“In line with Government advice, it has been agreed that The Queen’s Birthday Parade, also known as Trooping the Colour, will not go ahead in its traditional form,” the statement read. “A number of other options are being considered, in line with relevant guidance.”

Two days after the Queen’s festivities, one of her great-grandchild will be celebrating his 2nd birthday: Prince Louis!

On April 23, 2018, Kate Middleton and Prince William welcomed their third child on St. George’s Day, a national holiday celebrated in England. Just mere hours after the birth of Louis, Kate appeared (in heels!) on the steps of the Lindo Wing at St. Mary’s Hospital that evening with William by her side to introduce their new baby boy to the world.

Last year, for the prince’s 1st birthday, Kate, who studied art history at the University of St. Andrews, got behind the camera and took some adorable snapshots of a baby Prince Louis.

“He really is the most cheerful, smiley little boy – he’s always so happy and content,” a source told PEOPLE of Prince Louis.

The end of the month will cap off with Kate and William’s 9th wedding anniversary.

On April 29, 2011, Prince William made his long-time girlfriend Catherine Elizabeth Middleton his princess as they tied the knot at Westminster Abbey and became the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

The wedding, pegged the greatest and grandest royal affair since William’s parents Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s 1981 nuptials, is the fairy-tale ending to a love story thrust into the spotlight in November 2010 when the couple first announced their engagement.

With William’s younger brother Prince Harry, then 26 years old, present as best man, Kate looking breathtaking in a custom Alexander McQueen gown designed by Sarah Burton (the first of many to come!), Queen Elizabeth herself hosting a breakfast of champagne and canapés, and wedding guests such as Elton John and Victoria and David Beckham, it was a royal affair for the ages.

Though this year marks nine official years as husband and wife, the royal couple have been together since they met as students at the University of St. Andrews.