Who's Filling in for Queen Elizabeth Now That She's Handing Off More Royal Duties?

While Queen Elizabeth still conducts her weekly meeting with the Prime Minister, hosts various diplomats and receives her daily red boxes, she's increasingly relying on senior members of the royal family to carry out her more arduous duties.

At 95, the monarch has gradually handed off some of her patronages and public engagements to younger royals. Given the Queen's age and her recent health setbacks — including issues with mobility — it is an inevitable transition.

Now that her home base has moved from Buckingham Palace to Windsor Castle, that also means more virtual engagements for the Queen — and more of a need for other royals to carry out her duties at Buckingham Palace.

Investitures, a centuries-old tradition where members of the royal family present medals to those who have been awarded honors in person, used to only be conducted by the Queen. However, they are now regularly carried out by Prince Charles, Prince William and Princess Anne.

Now that Prince Andrew has been stripped of his royal role amid his sexual assault lawsuit and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have moved to California after stepping back from their roles, the Queen relies on a core group of senior royals, including Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall; William and Kate; and Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex.

On Thursday, the Queen's youngest son Prince Edward presented new colors to the Royal Gibraltar Regiment at Windsor Castle on behalf of his mother.

However, the Queen relies most on her son and grandson to carry out many of her royal duties — especially those that involve foreign travel. In addition, without her husband Prince Philip to consult with on matters, the Queen remains in regular contact with Prince Charles and Prince William, often by phone.

Looking ahead to the future of the monarchy, however, all eyes are on Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Yes, Prince Charles, 73, will reign next alongside his wife, future Queen Consort Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, 74, but "because of the ages of all the participants, there must be a feeling that long-term, the future of the British monarchy is more about William and Kate—spiritually, not in terms of actual succession," historian Sarah Gristwood, author of Elizabeth: Queen and Crown, tells PEOPLE.