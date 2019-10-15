Who Is Watching George, Charlotte and Louis While Kate Middleton and Prince William Are on Tour?

Image zoom Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Louis, Prince George and Princess Charlotte Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

As Kate Middleton and Prince William tackle their busy five-day royal tour in Pakistan, their children — Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis — have stayed behind in London.

Although George, 6, and Charlotte, 4, have traveled with their parents on royal tours in the past (Germany and Poland in 2017, and Canada in 2016), now that they are in school, they remained home at Kensington Palace in London. Little Louis, 1, has yet to travel with his parents on an official royal tour.

Kate and William scheduled their evening arrival in Pakistan on Monday around their kids’ school drop-off, so that they could take them to school before they left. George and Charlotte are both attending Thomas’s Battersea in London.

While their parents are almost 4,000 miles away in Pakistan, the three siblings are being looked after by their trusted nanny, Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo, and their grandparents, Mike and Carole Middleton.

Kate’s parents recently attended their first official royal outing with the royal family in August. During Kate and William’s sailing race, George and Charlotte remained under the watchful eye of their grandparents on a nearby boat.

Last year, Carole shared her ultimate super-granny tip for raising polite children.

“This might surprise you, but I think one of the most important qualities of a good parent is discipline,” the mother of three (Kate, Pippa and James Middleton) and grandmother of four (Kate and William’s three children and Pippa’s son Arthur) told The Telegraph.

“That doesn’t mean you’re strict, but routine is vital,” she said. “Maybe structure is a nicer word. You can’t suddenly start teaching them about politeness at 13. You have to do it from the start.”

Nanny Maria Turrion Borrallo lives at Kensington Palace to assist Kate and William with their three children. She first joined the Cambridge family in 2014, when George was around 8 months old. Borrallo received her top-tier training in childcare at Norland College. She’s often spotted wearing their traditional uniform, which makes her look like she flew off the pages of P.L. Travers’s classic, Mary Poppins!

“Maria loves the children dearly,” a source previously told PEOPLE. “She can be firm and strict, but she is very loving and soft with them too.”

Will and Kate will fly back to London on Friday.