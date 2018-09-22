What to Know About Kate Middleton's Close Friend (and Blushing Bride!) Sophie Carter

The royals showed up to support a member of Kate Middleton‘s inner circle as she walked down the aisle!

Sophie Carter married Robert Snuggs at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Norfolk on Saturday morning. The country wedding was attended by Prince William, Princess Kate and their two eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte (5-month-old Prince Louis was not at the celebration).

Sophie is one of Kate’s closest pals, joining her everywhere from the tennis court to the royal’s exclusive social gatherings. The two are so tight that Sophie was named one of Princess Charlotte‘s godparents in 2015, making it no surprise that Charlotte, 3, was named as one of her bridesmaids. (Five-year-old George also had a role in the wedding as a page boy.)

Sophie has also joined Kate’s family for church in Sandringham, and she’s a regular at royal weddings, including Pippa Middleton‘s nuptials in 2017 and Meghan Markle and Prince Harry‘s wedding this past May.

Sophie grew up in the village of Letheringsett, Norfolk — not far from Kate and William’s country house, Anmer Hall.

Sophie’s connections to the royal family don’t stop at her longtime friendship with Kate. She used to date Prince William‘s best friend Thomas van Straubenzee — who happens to be another of Princess Charlotte’s godparents!

In addition, Sophie’s brother Robert married another one of Kate’s school friends, Hannah Gillingham. (Fun fact: Prince William and Kate attended Robert and Hannah’s wedding on their own first wedding anniversary in June 2012!) Hannah recently became a royal godparent herself, to Prince Louis!