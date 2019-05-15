Meet the L.A.-Based Shaman (Approved by Gwyneth Paltrow) Who Wooed Norway's Princess Martha

The daughter of Norway’s king and queen has found love with an American shaman to the stars.

Earlier this week, Princess Martha Louise of Norway shared an Instagram post confirming her romance with Shaman Durek (a.k.a. Derek Verrett).

“When you meet your twin flame, you know. I have been lucky enough to have met mine,” she captioned a series of snaps. “@shamandurek has changed my life, like he does with so many. He has made me realize that unconditional love actually exists here on this planet. He embraces all of me without question or fear. He makes me laugh more than anyone, has the most profound wisdom to share and all the bits in between from the diversity of his being.”

The 47-year-old royal, whose parents are King Harald V and Queen Sonja, continued, “I feel so happy and blessed that he is my boyfriend. Thank you my love, for including me so generously into your family. I love you from this eternity to the next.”

Durek describes himself as a “spiritual guide and gifted healer,” according to his website. He has gained a celebrity following, sharing photos on social media with the likes of Gwyneth Paltrow, Nina Dobrev and James Van Der Beek.

Durek also says he is a 6th generation shaman – and that his mother predicted his romance with Princess Martha Louise when he was just a teenager.

“My mother told me that one day someone from her heritage in Norway would find me and bring so much joy in my heart. I asked her ‘who mother’? ‘She said a princess.’ I laughed and said ‘ok a princess whatever mother your funny.’ Well she was right my kindred spirit found me,” he captioned a photo of the royal on Instagram back in February.

The relationship began when Martha Louise started seeing Shaman Durek as a client, according DailyMail.com.

“Falling in love with a client was the last thing on Shaman Durek’s mind. But their attraction for each other was inevitable,” a source told the outlet.

And the two believe they are destined for each other.

“They both believe they have known each other for many lifetimes, and that in this lifetime they are suppose to help heal the world together with their tribe, their followers,” said the insider.

A friend added, “Durek believes he was a King in a past life and that he and Princess Martha were husband and wife in multiple lifetimes.”

Princess Martha Louise and Shaman Durek were seen hugging as he arrived at the airport in Norway on Tuesday. They then got into the car, with the royal behind the wheel, and drove off.

The arrival comes just days before the duo are set to head out on “The Princess and the Shaman” tour around five cities in Norway and Denmark. The pair will deliver speeches about “challenging you to expand your horizon and will give you some tools on the road so you can get deeper into an understanding of who you are,” according to the website’s description, while two stops will be their “Activating Divinity” workshop.

In the post confirming her romance, Princess Martha Louise also had a message for would-be critics: “Hold your horses.”

“It is not up to you to choose for me or to judge me,” she wrote. “I don’t choose my man to satisfy any of you or the norms or boxes you have chosen in your mind for me to be in. I don’t thrive there, nor do I exist in your illusion about me. I choose from love. And that’s it.”

Martha Louise added, “Shaman Durek is merely a man I love spending my time with and who fulfills me. So thank you for respecting my actions and my choice of partner. All I know at this moment is that we love each other and I am super happy.”

Princess Martha Louise divorced husband Ari Behn after 14 years of marriage three years ago. The former couple share three daughters.