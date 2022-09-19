Who Is Prince Andrew's Ex-Wife? All About Sarah Ferguson

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson have quite the unconventional relationship: Although they've been divorced since 1996, the pair remain close and even live together at Windsor.

The couple wed in 1986 and received the titles of Duke and Duchess of York upon their marriage. They had two children, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, before splitting in 1992 and divorcing in 1996.

"You didn't marry the fairytale, you married a man," Ferguson, who is affectionately known as Fergie, said to Oprah Winfrey at the time of their divorce. "You fell in love and married a man, and then you have to come to terms with the fairytale. Now it's not a fairytale, it's real life."

And "real life" came with its own trials for the former royal couple: Fergie was caught in a cash-for-access scandal in 2010, and Prince Andrew settled a sexual assault lawsuit in 2022 with Virginia Giuffre, a trafficking victim of Jeffrey Epstein. Despite the challenges, Fergie has maintained that she's "made friends with past mistakes" — and continues to have a close relationship with her ex-husband.

"I think the great thing is we absolutely are the most extraordinary example of a unified family," Fergie has said about her relationship with Andrew. "He is the finest man in my life. He's a great gentleman, and he's got an essence of gold. He's a nugget of goodness."

Here's a closer look at Sarah Ferguson and her relationship with Prince Andrew over the years.

She has known Prince Andrew since she was a toddler

Fergie and Andrew first met when they were around 3 years old on the sidelines of a polo field, her parents told the Washington Post before their 1986 wedding. Fergie's father, retired army major Ronald Ferguson, and Andrew's father, Prince Philip, played polo together when they were children — and her father was also the polo manager for Andrew's brother, King Charles.

Princess Diana set her up with Prince Andrew

Princess Diana, who was Fergie's best friend from the time they were teenagers, was the one to officially introduce her to Prince Andrew in the 1980s.

"I said to her, 'Oh, Andrew's really good-looking,' " the Duchess told PEOPLE in July 2021. "And she said, 'Duh, Fergs!' "

It was Princess Diana who then had Fergie added to the guest list of a June 1985 party that the Queen hosted during the week of the Royal Ascot, according to the Washington Post.

"We were made to sit next to each other," Prince Andrew said in their engagement interview. "It was at Ascot, as it were, that the whole thing took off," he added.

She wed Prince Andrew on July 23, 1986

After a whirlwind romance, Prince Andrew and Fergie married at Westminster Abbey in London on July 23, 1986, followed by an appearance (and their first kiss as husband and wife) on the balcony of Buckingham Palace. The royal wedding came just three months after their engagement was announced in March 1986.

Prince William, who was 4 years old at the time, served as a page boy at the wedding, and Andrew's younger brother Prince Edward was the best man. The York Diamond Tiara that Fergie wore on her big day was specially commissioned by Queen Elizabeth as a wedding gift.

"We married for total love. And when I went up that aisle, I had — I married my man," she told Piers Morgan in 2011.

They have two daughters together

Fergie and Prince Andrew welcomed their first child, daughter Princess Beatrice, in August 1988. Their second child, daughter Princess Eugenie, followed 19 months later in March 1990.

"Every day I thank the universe for allowing me to be your mother," Fergie wrote in an open letter to her daughters in 2021. "You have always been the blood in my veins. From the time you were wee tots, you made my life complete. I look at how full of humility, laughter and joy you are in your hearts, and I marvel at you both."

She told PEOPLE exclusively the same year: "I'm self-deprecating and British. But [one thing] is I'm a really good mom."

She and Prince Andrew separated in 1992 and divorced in 1996

After nearly six years of marriage, Fergie and Prince Andrew legally separated in March 1992, with Fergie citing the demands of Andrew's naval career as a primary cause. According to an interview with Harper's Bazaar, Fergie revealed that they only saw each other 40 days out of the year during the first five years of their marriage.

The couple later divorced in 1996 so that Fergie could have a career.

"I didn't want a divorce but had to because of circumstance," she told Harper's Bazaar. "I wanted to work; it's not right for a princess of the royal house to be commercial, so Andrew and I decided to make the divorce official so I could go off and get a job."

They're amicable exes

Though Fergie and Prince Andrew have been separated for nearly three decades, the pair have remained close friends over the years. They raised Eugenie and Beatrice together, and Fergie continued to live in the family's home — the Royal Lodge at Windsor — following their split. The former couple even took a trip together with their daughter Beatrice in 2019 to the Bahrain Grand Prix.

"They are the best divorced couple I know," Eugenie famously told the BBC about her parents' relationship.

Fergie also spoke in support of her ex during the fallout from Virginia Giuffre's sexual assault lawsuit against him and his ties to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

"Andrew is a true and real gentleman and is stoically steadfast to not only his duty but also his kindness and goodness of always seeing the best in people," she wrote on Instagram in 2019.

She continued, "I am deeply supportive and proud of this giant of a principled man, that dares to put his shoulder to the wind and stands firm with his sense of honour and truth."

She's a grandmother

Fergie became a grandmother for the first time when her daughter, Princess Eugenie, welcomed a son named August Philip Hawke Brooksbank in February 2021 with husband Jack Brooksbank. Seven months later, in September 2021, Princess Beatrice gave birth to a daughter named Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi.

"My children are phenomenal mothers," she said at a Hello! magazine event in October 2021. "They were great children, but now they're phenomenal mothers. And now, I have these two exceptional grandchildren all in one year."

Fergie, who goes by "granny," added, "Everyone asks me, 'How are your grandchildren?' Well, firstly, I look at my girls being wonderful mothers, and then I see these incredible beings."

She's a published author

The Duchess of York has written more than 60 books, including children's stories (such as the Budgie the Little Helicopter and Little Red series), two nonfiction works about Queen Victoria and a memoir. One of her most recent forays was into the world of romance literature: Her Heart for a Compass, a fictionalized coming-of-age story about one of her ancestors, Lady Margaret Montagu Douglas Scott, was published in August 2021.

"I've written this book because it's about women's empowerment and being strong enough to stand up and be counted," Fergie told PEOPLE. "With each line and each chapter, I was in search of my own heart."

She started her own charities

She founded Children in Crisis in 1993 after being inspired by a young girl with cancer named Anya whom she met during a 1992 trip to Poland. The organization, which has since merged with Street Child, focused on educating children, rebuilding schools and training teachers in areas such as Afghanistan, Liberia and Sierra Leone.

In 2020, the Duchess of York also launched Sarah's Trust, an organization that works to connect philanthropists with charities in need.

"It has certainly made me a better mother to my daughters Beatrice and Eugenie, giving me a sense of perspective, and allowing me to encourage them to use the platform they have to get involved in charitable work," the Duchess of York wrote about her charitable work in 2018.

She added, "It has probably saved my life, too, by giving me purpose through hard times. As my grandmother always said, 'When you feel bad about yourself, go out there and do something for somebody else.' "

Queen Elizabeth was her "greatest mentor"

Fergie maintained a close relationship with her former mother-in-law, the late Queen Elizabeth, calling her "the person who believes in me" and her "greatest mentor."

"I think to myself that honestly, my mother-in-law has been more of a mother to me than my mother," she told the Tea with Twiggy podcast in August 2021. "I absolutely admire the incredible way Her Majesty is so modern ... and how flexible, and how understanding, and how forgiving and how generous."

Following Queen Elizabeth's death, the Duchess of York shared that she was "heartbroken" over the loss.

"To me, she was the most incredible mother-in-law and friend. I will always be grateful to her for the generosity she showed me in remaining close to me even after my divorce," Fergie said candidly. "I will miss her more than words can express."