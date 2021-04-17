Princess Anne's son was a support to cousins William and Harry in the wake of Princess Diana's death

Who Is Peter Phillips, Who Walked Between Prince William and Prince Harry at Philip's Funeral?

The Funeral Of Prince Philip, Duke Of Edinburgh Is Held In Windsor

As they entered St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle, Prince William walked with Peter in the second procession. Behind them were Prince Harry and David Armstrong-Jones, the son of Princess Margaret and Antony Armstrong-Jones.

Princess Anne's only son has had a close bond with Prince William and Prince Harry throughout their lives, including other times of mourning.

The Funeral Of Prince Philip, Duke Of Edinburgh Is Held In Windsor Prince William and Prince Harry with Peter Phillips | Credit: Alastair Grant/WPA Pool/Getty Images

Britain's Prince Charles, Prince of Wales (R), Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, (L) and Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex Prince Charles (alongside Princess Anne) leads the funeral procession for Prince Philip, followed by Prince Edward, Prince William, Peter Phillips and Prince Harry. | Credit: ALASTAIR GRANT/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Following the death of William and Harry's mother Princess Diana in 1997, Peter and his sister Zara rushed to Balmoral, Queen Elizabeth's estate in Scotland, to support their cousins. Peter was even seen joining his cousins and grandparents as they viewed flowers and other tributes left for Diana by members of the public outside the gates of Balmoral Castle.

Peter Phillips Peter Phillips with Prince William, Prince Harry and other royals after Princess Diana's death | Credit: Daily Record/Mirrorpix/Mirrorpix via Getty

Peter Phillips Prince William, Peter Phillips and Prince Harry play as children | Credit: Anwar Hussein/Getty

Peter also walked beside his cousins at the 2002 funeral for their great-grandmother, the Queen Mother.

Peter Phillips Prince William, Prince Harry and Peter Phillips at the Queen Mother's funeral | Credit: Anthony Harvey/Getty

Peter Phillips The Queen Mother's funeral | Credit: Sion Touhig/Getty

Peter grew up attending family events with Prince William and Prince Harry, including the royal family's annual walk to church on Christmas morning and Trooping the Colour, the yearly public celebration of the Queen's birthday.

Peter Phillips Prince William, Prince Harry and Peter Phillips in 2000 | Credit: FIONA HANSON/AFP via Getty

Peter Phillips Peter Phillips with cousins Prince William and Prince Harry at Trooping the Colour 1985 | Credit: Jayne Fincher/Princess Diana Archive/Getty

Just as William and Peter were close during their childhoods, their own children now share a unique bond. Peter is father to two daughters — Savannah, 10, and Isla, 9 — who are frequently seen on outings with Prince George, 7, Princess Charlotte, 5, and Prince Louis, who will turn 3 on April 23. Savannah has even been seen shushing her little cousin Prince George on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during Trooping the Colour, despite his status as future monarch!

Peter Phillips Peter Phillips with daughters Isla and Savannah | Credit: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

Savannah Phillips, Prince George Savannah Phillips and Prince George | Credit: DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP via Getty Images

All of William and Peter's children were featured in the newly released photo of Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth from 2018 with seven of their great-grandchildren. (They now have 10 great-grandchildren, with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's daughter due this summer bringing the total to 11.)

Peter, who is Queen Elizabeth's eldest grandchild, did not inherit a royal title when he was born in Nov. 1977. According to the BBC, his parents Princess Anne and Captain Mark Philips "are said to have rejected an offer from the Queen of titles which would have enabled their children to be born into the peerage." They wanted their children to have normal lives.

At his birth, he was fifth in the line of succession to the throne. He is currently 16th.

Peter Phillips Peter Phillips and Prince William | Credit: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

Peter Phillips Peter Phillips and Prince Harry | Credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage

Peter is not a working royal. Instead, he works for a living and has held positions at Jaguar, Williams F1 racing team, the Royal Bank of Scotland and SEL UK. Since 2012, he has had his own sports management company.

In 2008, Peter married Canadian Autumn Kelly at Windsor Castle. The two confirmed they had separated in 2020.

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry Peter Phillips, Prince William, Kate Middleton and Prince Harry in 2016 | Credit: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Peter previously said he has a unique bond with his grandmother, the Queen.