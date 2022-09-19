Who Is Peter Phillips, Who Walked Beside Prince Harry into Queen Elizabeth's Funeral?

Peter Phillips is mourning his grandmother.

Queen Elizabeth's eldest grandchild solemnly strode beside his cousin Prince Harry from Westminster Hall to Westminster Abbey in London on Monday, where the state funeral for their grandmother commenced at 11 a.m. local time.

Peter, 44, walked to the left of Harry, 38, who was next to Prince William. The three men had the honor of processing behind the first row closest to the coffin, which was comprised of the Queen's four children, King Charles III, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward, as it entered the ancient church for the hour-long service.

The eldest child of Anne and ex-husband Captain Mark Phillips, Peter, 44, shares a close bond with Harry and William — including during times of mourning.

Prince Harry , Duke of Sussex, King Charles III, Peter Phillips, Anne, Princess Royal, Prince Andrew, Duke of York and Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex after Queen Elizabeth 's funeral service. Christopher Furlong/Getty

In April 2021, he prominently walked between the two brothers at Prince Philip's funeral, behind the coffin. Following the death of Princess Diana in 1997, Peter and his sister Zara Tindall rushed to Balmoral, Queen Elizabeth's estate in Scotland, to support their cousins as they mourned their mother.

Peter grew up attending family events with the princes, including the royal family's annual walk to church on Christmas morning and Trooping the Colour, the yearly public celebration of the Queen's birthday.

Peter was born in November 1977, and did not inherit a royal title. According to the BBC, his parents "are said to have rejected an offer from the Queen of titles which would have enabled their children to be born into the peerage." They wanted their children to have normal lives.

At his birth, he was fifth in the line of succession to the throne. He is currently 17th.

Queen Elizabeth 's funeral procession. BBC America

Peter is not a working royal. Instead, he works for a living and has held positions at Jaguar, Williams F1 racing team, the Royal Bank of Scotland and SEL UK. Since 2012, he has had his own sports management company.

Peter married Autumn Kelly at Windsor Castle in 2008, and they went on to welcome two daughters — Savannah, 11, and Isla, 10. After 12 years of marriage, in February 2020, Autumn and Peter announced they were divorcing. The split was finalized in June 2021.

"Whilst this is a sad day for Peter and Autumn, they continue to put the wellbeing and upbringing of their wonderful daughters Savannah and Isla first and foremost," the former couple said in a statement after the divorce was finalized. "Both Peter and Autumn are pleased to have resolved matters amicably with the children firmly at the forefront of those thoughts and decisions."

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

They added, "Peter & Autumn have requested privacy and consideration for their children as the family adapts to a new chapter in their lives."

One year later, Peter stepped out with new girlfriend Lindsay Wallace at Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebration in June. Peter and Lindsay, the daughter of an oil tycoon, were seen watching the races together from the royal box and were even joined by Princess Anne.

Lindsay Wallace and Peter Phillips. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

Lindsay, 40, also sat with Peter and behind Princess Anne and King Charles at the Platinum Jubilee Pageant outside Buckingham Palace.

The pair met through Zara, who went to school with Lindsay at Gordonstoun, according to Tatler. Their relationship turned romantic after they both went through divorces.

Peter previously said he has a special bond with his grandmother, the Queen.

"I've always been very close to my grandmother, and we speak often. She has been an inspirational person throughout my life," he told The Telegraph in 2016.

Peter walked in the second procession Monday as Queen Elizabeth's coffin moved from Westminster Abbey to the Wellington Arch, where it was loaded from the State Gun Carriage of the Royal Navy into the State Hearse. The car will drive an hour west to Windsor Castle, where the Queen will be buried at St. George's Chapel later this evening.