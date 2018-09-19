Who Is Royal Bride-to-Be Gabriella Windsor? (Her Fiancé Dated Pippa Middleton!)

Mark your calendars! There’s another royal wedding in the works — and there will likely be a famous ex-girlfriend in attendance.

Buckingham Palace announced on Wednesday that Lady Gabriella Windsor is engaged to Thomas Kingston. The groom-to-be proposed last month on Sark, one of the Channel Islands just off the coast of France, and the couple’s big day will take place in spring 2019.

Lady Gabriella, known as “Ella” to her friends and family, is not as well known as some other members of the royal family. She is the daughter of one of Queen Elizabeth‘s cousins, Prince Michael of Kent, meaning both Gabriella and Prince Charles have King George V and Queen Mary as their great-grandparents.

The 37-year-old is currently 51st in the line of succession to the British throne, behind her father, older brother Lord Frederick Windsor and her two young nieces, Maud and Isabella Windsor.

Lady Gabriella Windsor with her parents, Prince and Princess Michael of Kent during the 2013 Trooping the Colour Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

Royal fans likely recognize Lady Gabriella from her outings with the royal family. Since she was a youngster, she has been a regular on the balcony of Buckingham Palace at Trooping the Colour, the annual parade celebrating the monarch’s birthday.

Blitz Pictures/REX/Shutterstock

Gabriella now works as a Senior Director at Branding Latin America, a brand-positioning platform that specializes in the region. She also contributes to the London Magazine as a writer.

Prince Michael Of Kent, Lord Frederick Windsor, Lady Gabriella Windsor And Princess Michael Of Kent at 1988 Trooping the Colour Tim Graham/Getty

Kingston, who works in frontier market investment and is a Director of Devonport Capital, had a connection to the royal family before starting his three-year romance with Lady Gabriella: He previously dated Kate Middleton‘s younger sister, Pippa Middleton!

Thomas Kingston and Pippa Middleton in March 2013 Alan Davidson/REX/Shutterstock

Thomas Kingston and Lady Gabriella Windsor attend Pippa Middleton's wedding in 2017 REX/Shutterstock

Despite ending their relationship around 2011, Pippa (who is currently expecting her first child with husband James Matthews) and Kingston remained friends throughout the years. In fact, Kingston and Lady Gabriella attended Pippa’s May 2017 wedding — a strong hint that Pippa could be among the famous faces supporting the couple when they tie the knot next year!