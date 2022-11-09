All About Dodi Fayed, Princess Diana's Love Interest at the Time of Their Deaths

Princess Diana and Dodi Fayed's brief romance is being explored on The Crown.

In season 5 of the Netflix series, actor Khalid Abdalla joins the cast as the Egyptian billionaire scion who was romantically involved with Diana (played by Elizabeth Debicki) in her final months.

The couple dated for a few months before their untimely deaths in late August 1997, when their car crashed in Paris. As a result of the crash, Fayed and their driver died instantly, while Diana died hours later from her injuries.

While their actual relationship won't be explored until season 6, as the series documents Diana's final days, the recent season does tell the interesting backstory of Fayed and his connection to the royal family.

From his Hollywood career as a producer to his family background, here's everything to know about Fayed.

He was born in Alexandria, Egypt

Born Imad El-Din Mohamed Abdel Moneim Fayed on April 15, 1955, Fayed spent his early life in Alexandria, Egypt. Fayed graduated from Sandhurst Military Academy before attending Collège Saint Marc in Egypt and the Institut Le Rosey in Switzerland, per Biography.com.

His father formerly owned Harrods department store

Aaron Rapoport/CORBIS OUTLINE/Corbis/Getty; Alessandro Abbonizio/AFP/Getty

Fayed was the eldest son of the Egyptian billionaire Mohamed Al-Fayed, and his only son with his first wife Samira Khashoggi. Though Egyptian-born, Al-Fayed is well known for his business ventures in Europe, including his former ownership of Harrods department store and Fulham F.C. in the United Kingdom as well as the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Paris, where Diana spent her last meal and evening with Fayed before their car crash.

As shown on The Crown, Al-Fayed also had an interesting connection to the royal family, as he took over the lease of Paris' Villa Windsor (the former home of the Duke and Duchess of Windsor) following Wallis Simpson's death. He also worked closely with Sydney Johnson, who was the former valet of Edward VIII.

He served as an attaché at the United Arab Emirates Embassy in London

Aaron Rapoport/CORBIS OUTLINE/Corbis/Getty

Following his graduation from Sandhurst Military Academy, Fayed had plans to join the Dubai air force but instead briefly worked as an attaché at the United Arab Emirates embassy in London, per Vanity Fair.

He was an executive producer

Fayed executive produced a handful of big films in the '80s and '90s, including Chariots of Fire, Hook, and The Scarlet Letter. The former took home Best Picture at the 1982 Oscars, where producer David Puttnam thanked Fayed and his father during his speech.

He was previously married before dating Princess Diana

Peter Bischoff/Getty

Like Diana, Fayed was a divorcé. He was previously married to model Suzanne Gregard in 1986, but they divorced after less than a year of marriage. He was also engaged to model Kelly Fisher shortly before getting together with Diana.

He reportedly met Princess Diana at a polo match

According to The Independent, Fayed and Diana first met at a polo match in 1986, where he was playing against Diana's then-husband Prince Charles. They connected again 11 years later when Diana and her children, Prince William and Prince Harry, vacationed with him and his family in St. Tropez.