All About Daisy Jenks, the Beautiful Bride Who Tied the Knot in Front of Meghan and Harry

Meet the bride and groom who have the royal stamp of approval!

Charlie van Straubenzee, one of Prince Harry’s oldest family friends, tied the knot with 27-year-old girlfriend Daisy Jenks on Saturday afternoon in a romantic ceremony that was attended by members of the British royal family, including Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle.

Jenks wore a flower-covered veil with a matching form-fitting gown, which she paired with an elegant necklace. In her arms, the blushing bride carried a beautiful bouquet that featured daisies and roses. Meanwhile, the groom wore a black jacket, a blue-green vest and a red tie.

Charlie van Straubenzee and Daisy Jenks Yui Mok/PA Images/Getty Images

Daisy Jenks Beretta/Sims/REX/Shutterstock

RELATED: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Hold Hands at Romantic Wedding on Her 37th Birthday

The pair’s nuptials were held at St. Mary the Virgin Church in Frensham, Surrey, which is about 50 miles south of London.

Following the ceremony, van Straubenzee, 30, and Jenks shared a sweet kiss outside the church, as the happy couple celebrated being husband and wife.

Charlie van Straubenzee and Daisy Jenks Yui Mok/PA Images via Getty Images)

Charlie Van Straubenzee and Daisy Jenks Mark Cuthbert/UK Press/Getty Images

After the couple said “I do,” Jenks was seen taking a backseat ride on a rickshaw as her smiling husband peddled away.

They were cheered on by their friends and family, including Princess Eugenie and her fiancé, Jack Brooksbank, who threw confetti.

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE’s Royals coverage? Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Daisy Jenks and Charlie van Straubenzee Yui Mok/PA Images/Getty Images

Charlie van Straubenzee and Daisy Jenks Mark Stewart Photography Ltd

Daisy, a 27-year-old videographer, runs Jenks & Co., a video company with her sister, Kitty.

According to the pair’s website, the two sisters, who both live in London, have been working together since they were “young teenagers,” when “ they filmed and edited dance videos on their website.”

While still in school, Daisy began shooting music videos, and was hired to film her first wedding in 2010.

“Despite being filmed on a basic laptop, its energetic style bowled people over, and soon afterwards she got requests to film 18ths, 21sts, 50ths and weddings,” the website says. “Since going full-time in 2011, she was worked for clients all over the UK and Europe.”

Charlie van Straubenzee and Daisy Jenks David M Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

The pair announced their engagement in 2017, according to Town & Country.

RELATED: Wedding Before the Wedding! Princess Eugenie and Fiancé Jack Brooksbank Attend Pal’s Nuptials

The wedding comes nearly three months since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s own fabulous day on May 19, which both van Straubenzee and Jenks attended.

While Harry, 33, did not serve as his friend’s best man, he is involved in the proceedings, including usher duties. He’ll also likely have a hand in some of the fun shenanigans planned for the reception.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage

Harry and Prince William, who was not at the wedding, have had tight ties to the Van Straubenzees since childhood, when they all attended Ludgrove Prep School. In fact, the groom’s older brother, Thomas van Straubenzee, is also one of Princess Charlotte‘s five godparents.

Also at the nuptials in the English countryside were another couple preparing for the second royal wedding of the year — Princess Eugenie and her fiancé. They are set to walk down the aisle at St. George’s Chapel (where Meghan and Harry also tied the knot) at Windsor Castle on Oct. 12.