Who Are the Adorable Twins Who Carried Meghan Markle's Veil Down the Aisle?

When Meghan Markle walked down the aisle of St. George’s Chapel, she had some help in the form of two adorable little boys.

The smiling helpers were Brian and John Mulroney, the 7-year-old twin sons of Meghan’s best friend, Jessica Mulroney. After arriving in the Rolls Royce with Meghan, the boys exited the car ahead of her.

The boys, whose grandfather is the former Canadian Prime Minister Brian Mulroney, carried Meghan’s lengthy veil (which extended long past her train) side-by-side, leading the rest of Meghan and Prince Harry’s wedding party down the aisle. One of the twins showed off a wide gap-toothed smile as he walked down the aisle.

The Mulroney twins

Ian West- WPA Pool/Getty

Brian and John Mulroney carry Meghan markle's veil

Brian and John carried Meghan’s veil down the entire aisle, the first half of which she walked down solo before meeting up with her new father-in-law, Prince Charles, and finishing the walk.

The two boys were the oldest members of Meghan and Harry’s wedding party, which also included Prince George and Princess Charlotte, as well as Brian and John’s little sister, Ivy Mulroney.

Chris Radburn/Getty

Brian and John Mulroney ANDREW MATTHEWS/AFP/Getty Images

Other members of the wedding party included Florence van Cutsem and Zalie Warren, Harry’s goddaughters, Remi and Rylan Litt, Meghan’s goddaughters, Jasper Dyer, the son of Harry’s friend Mark Dyer.

The Mulroney twins Ian West/PA Wire

Meghan did not have a maid of honor for her big day — though Brian, John and Ivy’s mom, Jessica, was sitting right at the front of St. George’s Chapel, watching Harry and Meghan say their vows.