Where's Prince Louis? Why the Littlest Royal Is Absent from Trooping the Colour

While his siblings Prince George and Princess Charlotte step onto the Buckingham Palace balcony for the Trooping the Colour festivities, Prince Louis is enjoying the celebrations from home.

At almost 7 weeks old, the baby prince is in the trusted care of one of Prince William and Kate Middleton‘s royal staff members, as he’s too young to participate in the event. Since the family’s trusted nanny Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo is usually on hand to help with George and Charlotte, it is likely that the royal parents have had extra help since the birth of Louis.

Little Louis also stayed home from his uncle Prince Harry‘s royal wedding to Meghan Markle last month, while his older brother and sister played a role in the bridal party.

Royal fans can expect to see Louis next at his upcoming royal christening, which will likely take place in July.

The new prince has had a steady stream of VIP visitors in recent weeks, including great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth, grandfather Prince Charles and several members from Kate’s family, including aunt Pippa Middleton and doting grandma Carole Middleton.

Prince Louis Arthur Charles was born on April 23 at 8 pounds, 7 ounces at St. Mary’s Hospital in London. The newborn royal is fifth in line to the throne.

Mom Kate recently opened up about her “simple” family life with her children.

“Spending quality time together is such an important aspect of family life and for me, as a mother, it is the simple family moments like playing outside together that I cherish,” Kate wrote in a heartwarming letter to mark Children’s Hospice Week last month, which highlights the dedication, love and care provided by those caring for children and young people with life-threatening conditions across the U.K.

The family is known to regularly escape the bustle of London to enjoy the clean air and vibrant woods near Kate’s parents’ home in Bucklebury with Prince George and Princess Charlotte, so that the royal children can feel the dirt on their hands and the mud on their wellies. In the future, little Prince Louis will join his siblings on their jaunts across the fields of Royal Berkshire, too.

Together with husband Prince William, Kate also makes full use of the extensive grounds at the family’s rural retreat in Anmer Hall, which is set within the even greater rural expanse of the Queen’s Sandringham estate in Norfolk.

William and Kate were all smiles at the wedding of Harry and Meghan on May 19, and they were “thrilled” their children could take part in the special day.

“She and William were saying how thrilled they were to have their children there taking part,” a royal wedding guest told PEOPLE.