Where Will Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Stay While They're Back in the U.K. This Week?

Now that Prince Harry has returned to the U.K., and Meghan Markle‘s arrival from Canada is imminent, where will the couple stay as they take on their final round of royal engagements?

Although the two are stepping back as senior members of the royal family, they will maintain their U.K. residence of Frogmore Cottage in Windsor, which the Queen gifted them back in April 2019, prior to the birth of their son Archie.

However, as part of the agreement the pair formalized with Queen Elizabeth earlier this year, Meghan and Harry announced that they want to repay the tax payer money that was spent on renovations of their Windsor residence last year since they no longer with to accept funds from the Sovereign Grant.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have shared their wish to repay Sovereign Grant expenditure for the refurbishment of Frogmore Cottage, which will remain their UK family home,” the statement from Buckingham Palace read.

In addition to making it clear that Frogmore will continue to be their family home, Meghan and Harry — who no longer want to rely on public funds — will meet the running costs of the home moving forward, royal sources tell PEOPLE. The couple is also expected to pay a commercial rent on the property.

Windsor, located about 25 miles west of London, is a “special place” for the couple, their spokesman said — and was the setting for their royal wedding. Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip also live nearby when they reside at Windsor Castle, one of the monarch’s primary residences.

Harry and Meghan moved out of their Nottingham Cottage home on the grounds of Kensington Palace last year. The two-bedroom home was never likely to be a long-term residence — especially once they had children. They were also eager to escape the “fishbowl” of London, a source told PEOPLE ahead of their move to Windsor.

During their last round of official engagements, Meghan and Harry will take part in a number of engagements. Harry made his first public appearance since relocating to Canada with his family at a Travelyst event in Edinburgh, Scotland, on Wednesday. The royal dad will also attend the Invictus Games Choir Visit on Friday alongside Jon Bon Jovi and attend the official opening of the Silverstone Experience on March 6 with Lewis Hamilton.

The pair will also attend Endeavour Fund Awards on March 5, which acknowledges the wounded, injured and sick service personnel and veterans who used sports as part of their journey to recovery, and they will also be at the Mountbatten Music Festival at the Royal Albert Hall on March 7.