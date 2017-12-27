Where to Shop Meghan Markle's Chic and Cozy Christmas Day Look

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made their debut Christmas morning walk to church with the rest of the royal family on Dec. 25 — and all eyes were on Meghan’s winterwear for the chilly stroll.

The future royal kept warm in Club Monaco‘s velvety, dark cherry Tay dress (available in limited sizes at Neiman Marcus; shop similar looks here) and a long, luxe tan wrap coat from Sentaler. The baby alpaca coat, which retails for $1,295, has a wide collar and a fit and flare hem. (Shop a similar style here for $310, here for $150 or here for $23) She paired the coat with brown suede over-the-knee goatskin-leather boots from Stuart Weitzman ($798) on Nordstrom.com (shop a similar style for $99 here).

Meghan carried the Chloe “Pixie” bag. The $1,550 brown leather and caramel-hued suede shoulder bag features a glossy golden top handle for a jewelry-inspired look (shop a similar style in violet for $158 here).

She accessorized her look with Maison Birks “Snowflake” jacket earrings. The 18kt white gold and diamond road jacket earrings retail for around $7,000 (shop a similar look for $60 here).

Meghan brought some American charm to the royals’ Christmas on Monday when she joined Prince Harry, Queen Elizabeth and the rest of the family for church services in the English countryside.

The couple, who are set to get married on May 19 at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, delighted well-wishers who lined the route surrounding the 16th-century church on the Queen’s Sandringham estate in Norfolk, about 100 miles north of London.

After church, Meghan joined the family for a lunch of roast turkey followed by steamed fruit pudding, before they all sat down to watch the Queen’s annual televised address to the nation at 3 p.m. (Along with a few surprisingly silly traditions!)