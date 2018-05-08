Everywhere You Can Buy and Watch The Story of Diana

With tons of changes happening in the Royal Family lately (including a new royal baby and a wedding on the way), one thing remains a constant: the public’s fascination with Princess Diana.

PEOPLE’s The Story of Diana, a four-hour television event about her captivating life, features the most comprehensive interviews ever conducted on the woman known as the People’s Princess. The world’s leading Diana experts chime in alongside her closest friends to paint a picture of the remarkable life of the Princess of Wales, captured on archival footage and through PEOPLE’s unparalleled reporting.

“Princess Diana has appeared on the cover of People 57 times – more than anyone in the history of the People brand,” said Jess Cagle, People’s Editor-in-Chief and Time Inc.’s Editorial Director, Entertainment and Style Group. “Our audience has an insatiable appetite for news about the royal family. In fact, they are just as fascinated today as they were when Lady Diana was first introduced to the world back in 1981.”

The special aired in August, but you can have it in your permanent collection now. Here’s where you can buy and watch PEOPLE’s The Story of Diana:

Download it exclusively on iTunes here.

Buy the DVD in-store or online at the following retailers: Walmart, Amazon, Target, Best Buy, Barnes & Nobles, or Meijer.