Where to Buy Meghan Markle's Sleek Coat, Welsh Jeans and Super Cute Bag from Her Visit to Wales!

By @dianapearl_

Posted on

 

Another public appearance means another chic outfit from Meghan Markle.

The royal bride-to-be and Prince Harry traveled to Cardiff, Wales, on Thursday for a visit with a fairy-tale backdrop: the city’s famed Cardiff Castle. And during the appearance, Meghan looked every inch the modern princess in a sleek Stella McCartney coat and dark skinny jeans from a Welsh brand.

To keep warm in the chilly Welsh temperatures, Meghan wore Stella McCartney’s tie waist coat, a black style with a long black sash that cinches around the waist. It’s still in stock on the Harrods website, but as the coat costs nearly $2,000, here’s a more affordable option from Nordstrom that will get you a similar look.

Meghan Markle
Kensington Royal/Twitter

Underneath her coat, she wore a peplum, black-and-white plaid blazer from Theory — an American brand! The jacket is currently on sale for $198 and is still available in a few sizes (shop a similar look here).

Meghan Markle’s DeMellier London Mini Venice bag
Karwai Tang/Karwai Tang/WireImage
Meghan Markle’s Mini Venice bag
Andrew Matthews/PA Images/Getty

The former Suits star accessorized with a normal-sized bag, as she’s done at nearly all the royal events she has attended so far. (It’s a move that differs from her soon-to-be sister-in-law Kate Middleton, who typically goes for tiny clutches.) The green-leather tasseled bag, called the Mini Venice, is from DeMellier London, a British brand. And for a designer purse, the price is (relatively) reasonable: $395. (And if you’re not a green fan, it comes in 10 other colors!)

In a fitting choice for her first official trip to Wales, Meghan wore a pair of Hiut Denim jeans, a Welsh denim brand. She chose the Dina style, a dark wash a skinny jean fit, which cost $243 (shop a similar look for less here).

For shoes, Meghan tapped another British designer, Tabitha Simmons, sporting their black suede Kiki booties. They cost $825 and they’re still in stock in all sizes — for now! You can also find a more wallet-friendly, nearly-identical style here.