Where to Buy Meghan Markle's Sleek Coat, Welsh Jeans and Super Cute Bag from Her Visit to Wales!

Another public appearance means another chic outfit from Meghan Markle.

The royal bride-to-be and Prince Harry traveled to Cardiff, Wales, on Thursday for a visit with a fairy-tale backdrop: the city’s famed Cardiff Castle. And during the appearance, Meghan looked every inch the modern princess in a sleek Stella McCartney coat and dark skinny jeans from a Welsh brand.

To keep warm in the chilly Welsh temperatures, Meghan wore Stella McCartney’s tie waist coat, a black style with a long black sash that cinches around the waist. It’s still in stock on the Harrods website, but as the coat costs nearly $2,000, here’s a more affordable option from Nordstrom that will get you a similar look.

Underneath her coat, she wore a peplum, black-and-white plaid blazer from Theory — an American brand! The jacket is currently on sale for $198 and is still available in a few sizes (shop a similar look here).

The former Suits star accessorized with a normal-sized bag, as she’s done at nearly all the royal events she has attended so far. (It’s a move that differs from her soon-to-be sister-in-law Kate Middleton, who typically goes for tiny clutches.) The green-leather tasseled bag, called the Mini Venice, is from DeMellier London, a British brand. And for a designer purse, the price is (relatively) reasonable: $395. (And if you’re not a green fan, it comes in 10 other colors!)

In a fitting choice for her first official trip to Wales, Meghan wore a pair of Hiut Denim jeans, a Welsh denim brand. She chose the Dina style, a dark wash a skinny jean fit, which cost $243 (shop a similar look for less here).

For shoes, Meghan tapped another British designer, Tabitha Simmons, sporting their black suede Kiki booties. They cost $825 and they’re still in stock in all sizes — for now! You can also find a more wallet-friendly, nearly-identical style here.