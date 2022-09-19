From King Charles to Meghan and Harry, Where the Royals Were Seated at Queen Elizabeth's Funeral

Members of the royal family gathered for Queen Elizabeth's state funeral at Westminster Abbey on Monday, joining some 2,000 leaders and royals from around the world gather to pay their respects to the longest-reigning monarch in British history. As is customary, the royal seating chart at the state funeral was arranged in order of precedence — with even some of the seats themselves steeped in tradition.

Hello! reports that King Charles III and his wife, Queen Consort Camilla, were seated in an ornate pair of Canada Club chairs in the front row of the south lantern in the abbey. Those chairs, built in memory of Canadians who fell in World War II, are to be used only by the two most senior royals or the most senior royal and their spouse.

Seated next to Camilla were the late Queen's three other children and two of their spouses: Princess Anne and her husband Sir Timothy Laurence; Prince Andrew; Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex.

Seated across from King Charles III and Camilla were Prince William and Kate Middleton, who arrived at Westminster Abbey in a pair of pearl earrings and a pearl choker that came from the Queen's personal collection. And seated with the new Prince and Princess of Wales were two of their children: Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

Behind the Prince and Princess of Wales sat William's first cousin Princess Eugenie, and Jack Brooksbank, her husband since October 2018. They sat next to her mother, Sarah Ferguson.

Seated next to Prince William and Princess Kate were Anne's children Peter Phillips and Zara Tindall along with her husband Mike Tindall.

Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle, now the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, were seated directly behind King Charles and Camilla.

Also seated with Harry and Meghan was Prince Andrew's daughter and Princess Eugenie's sister, Princess Beatice joined by her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, who she married in July 2020.

Prince Edward's children Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn, who is the late Queen's youngest grandchild, were also seated behind King Charles and Camilla.

Also on hand at the state funeral were foreign royals, who were seated the aisle across from the British royal family.

Several international heads of state, including President Joe Biden, were also in attendance.

Hello! reports that Biden was seated in the 14th row on the Abbey's South Transept behind the Polish President Andrzej Duda and in front of the Czech Republic Prime Minister Petr Fiala.

Following the state funeral at Westminster Abbey, which will see about 2,000 leaders and royals from around the world gather to pay their respects to the Queen, another service will be held at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle, where Queen Elizabeth spent much of her final years.

The Queen will be buried in St. George's Chapel with husband Prince Philip, sister Princess Margaret, father King George VI and mother Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother.