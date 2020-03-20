Where Kate Middleton, Prince William, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are Staying Amid Coronavirus

Queen Elizabeth has left London amid the coronavirus outbreak — and other members of the royal are following her lead in self-isolating.

Kate Middleton, Prince William and their three children — Prince George, 6, Princess Charlotte, 4, and Prince Louis, who turns 2 in April, are believed to be staying at their Sandringham country estate, Anmer Hall, which is about 110 miles north of London in Norfolk. The family of five is based at Kensington Palace in London, but they often escape to their second home — a gift from the monarch for the couple’s 2011 wedding — during breaks from school. Given that Prince George and Princess Charlotte‘s school is closing in favor of online learning due to the pandemic, the children can do their home schooling from the country.

Prince William shared a personal video message amid the coronavirus crisis this week, saying: “Whenever and wherever adversity strikes, the people of the U.K. have a unique ability to pull together. The way that local communities support those affected shows the very best of our values and human nature.”

Kate, 38, said in a podcast earlier this year that her favorite times with her family are “outside in the countryside and we’re all filthy dirty.” During breaks from learning, George and Charlotte are encouraged to spend time outdoors. Kate has also shared that Prince Louis “loves smelling flowers” and “enjoys being outside.”

The family also spends the holidays at their country home, which is on the Queen’s Sandringham estate. It has served as a favorite photo shoot spot. In addition to their family portrait from their 2018 Christmas card, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis’s annual birthday photos were shot by mom Kate at Anmer Hall.

After leaving the U.K. earlier this month, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry returned to Vancouver Island in Canada to reunite with baby Archie, who stayed behind while his parents wrapped up their official royal engagements before their exit as senior working royals on March 31.

“They are enjoying living a quiet life,” an insider previously told PEOPLE of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. “They go for long walks, they do yoga, and Meghan cooks. They are real homebodies who love to chill out with Archie and the dogs.”

The couple spoke out about the need to support each other through the coronavirus outbreak in a post on Instagram.

“These are uncertain times. And now, more than ever, we need each other. We need each other for truth, for support, and to feel less alone during a time that can honestly feel quite scary,” they wrote. “There are so many around the world who need support right now, who are working tirelessly to respond to this crisis behind the scenes, on the frontline, or at home. Our willingness, as a people, to step up in the face of what we are all experiencing with COVID-19 is awe-inspiring. This moment is as true a testament there is to the human spirit.”

Prince Charles is believed to be at his Highgrove estate in Gloucestershire, alongside his wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall. The heir to the throne, 71, is a keen horticulturalist and helps maintain the gardens at his grand country home — which even includes a treehouse that was originally built for Prince William in 1988!

Queen Elizabeth reunited with husband Prince Philip, 98, after more than a month apart as they relocated to Windsor Castle together amid the coronavirus pandemic on Thursday. She was pictured leaving Buckingham Palace with her beloved pets — her dorgis, a cross between a corgi and a dachshund — in tow.

The Queen went to Windsor a week earlier than anticipated due to concerns regarding the virus.

Windsor Castle — where Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Frogmore Cottage is located — is where the Queen is usually based on weekends and was already set to stay for the annual Easter break.

“As Philip and I arrive at Windsor today, we know that many individuals and families across the United Kingdom, and around the world, are entering a period of great concern and uncertainty,” the 93-year-old monarch said in a statement.

“Many of us will need to find new ways of staying in touch with each other and making sure that loved ones are safe. I am certain we are up to that challenge,” the statement concluded. “You can be assured that my family and I stand ready to play our part.”

