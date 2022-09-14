Where Does the Royal Family Live? Everything to Know About Their Residences

Here's a breakdown of which royal lives where and who's inheriting Buckingham Palace from Queen Elizabeth

Published on September 14, 2022 04:50 PM
Buckingham Palace
Photo: Matthew Williams-Ellis/Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty

The Royal Family's home is their castle — quite literally.

In the wake of Queen Elizabeth II's death on Sept. 8, some British Royals will be moving residences, primarily King Charles III and Camilla, who's now named Queen Consort.

When the Queen passed away, the former Prince of Wales became the new monarch of the United Kingdom, and with that new title comes property — lots of it — which will add to the the lengthy list of real estate the couple has already purchased and inherited prior.

As for William and Kate, the new Prince and Princess of Wales, the parents of three had recently relocated from London to Windsor to be close to their kids' new school, and they will stay in their new home.

Similarly, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and their two children will remain in the California mansion that they moved into in July 2020.

Here's everything to know about where the Royal Family lives.

Where do King Charles III and Queen Camilla live?

<a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-charles/" data-inlink="true">Prince Charles</a>, Prince of Wales and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall attend the reopening of Hillsborough Castle on April 09, 2019 in Belfast, Northern Ireland
Chris Jackson-WPA Pool/Getty

Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, King Charles was named the new monarch of the United Kingdom. As a result, his impressive portfolio of real estate grew — expanding his property (both purchased and inherited) across England, Scotland and Wales.

Before the Queen died, Charles and Camilla (now Queen Consort) had a total of six estates of their own. Now, they are adding Her Majesty's homes as well, including her favorite, Balmoral, where she died.

Buckingham Palace is among the residences King Charles inherited following the Queen's passing, the most famous royal residence in the United Kingdom, and where he will reside permanently, leaving behind his longterm main residence, Clarence House, near St. James's Palace in London. (As a result, current members of his staff have been told they may lose their jobs.)

Where do Prince William and Princess Kate live?

<a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-louis/" data-inlink="true">Prince Louis</a> of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, <a href="https://people.com/tag/princess-charlotte/" data-inlink="true">Princess Charlotte</a> of Cambridge, <a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-george/" data-inlink="true">Prince George</a> of Cambridge and <a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-william/" data-inlink="true">Prince William</a>, Duke of Cambridge watch the RAF flypast on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during the Trooping the Colour parade
Kate Middleton and Prince William with Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte and Prince George at Trooping the Colour 2022. Chris Jackson/Getty Images

William and Kate — the new Prince and Princess of Wales — recently moved from Kensington Palace in London to their new home, Adelaide Cottage, in Windsor. Their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis will live with them.

One of the main reasons why William and Kate decided to move was to be closer to their children's new school in Berkshire. "The move is mostly down to schooling," a family friend told PEOPLE.

The childrens' longtime caretaker Maria Borrallo also will make the move to Windsor, but for the first time, she will not be residing with them. Although Borrallo has worked with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's family since Prince George was 8, she will live on another property due to a shortage of bedrooms.

Though Charles has inherited Windsor Castle from his mother Queen Elizabeth II, who used it as her primary residence in recent years, the Sunday Times reported in June that William and Kate may ultimately occupy what is referred to as "the Big House." Sources said Prince Charles does not plan to spend as much time there when he becomes king as Queen Elizabeth did.

Where do Prince Harry and Meghan Markle live?

<a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-harry/" data-inlink="true">Prince Harry</a>, <a href="https://people.com/tag/meghan-markle/" data-inlink="true">Meghan Markle</a>
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle lived in Frogmore Cottage in Windsor while they were working senior royals, but after their step back from royal life, they moved to North America, where lived in several different locations — including Tyler Perry's Beverly Hills Mansion for a short time. (The couple still retains Frogmore Cottage as their residence in the U.K., though Harry's cousin Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank moved in while they were expecting their first child.)

But after hopping around from Vancouver, Canada and Los Angeles, the couple decided to settle down in Montecito, California. Upon their move in July 2020, the couple's intent was to raise son Archie to have "as normal a life as possible," a source told PEOPLE. (Now, Harry and Meghan are raising their daughter Lilibet Diana there as well.)

Meghan shared in an interview with The Cut that "we did everything we could to get this house," which they purchased for $14.65 million, admitting that it was love at first sight.

Not only does the Montecito beachside mansion have gorgeous gardens and a chicken coop for Archie, but it has a pair of palm trees that has special meaning for the couple.

RELATED PHOTOS: See Every Glimpse from Home Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Have Shared

"One of the first things my husband saw when we walked around the house was those two palm trees," Meghan explained to the outlet. "See how they're connected at the bottom? He goes, 'My love, it's us.' And now every day when Archie goes by us, he says, 'Hi, Momma. Hi, Papa.'"

