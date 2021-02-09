Where Does Princess Eugenie's New Baby Boy Fall in the Line of Succession to the Throne?

The birth of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's first child means a shakeup in the line of succession to the British throne.

The baby boy, born on Tuesday, is the ninth great-grandchild of Queen Elizabeth. His place in the line of succession will be 11th, just behind his mother. That means Prince Edward, the Queen's fourth son, has moved down a spot to 12th in line to the throne.

There has also been speculation as to whether the baby will receive a royal title — however, the short answer is probably not.

Traditionally, royals are granted titles on their wedding days by the monarch. Prince Harry received a dukedom on his wedding day to Meghan Markle in May 2018, officially making them the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Similarly, Prince William and Kate Middleton were named the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge upon their 2011 wedding.

When Princess Eugenie and Jack tied the knot in 2018, they did not receive any new titles from the Queen. Jack is simply known as "Mr. Brooksbank," while Eugenie has stylized her name as "Princess Eugenie, Mrs. Jack Brooksbank" since the nuptials.

Despite being a member of the royal family — and Queen Elizabeth's great-grandchild — Princess Eugenie and Jack's son or daughter will likely earn his or her own income.

Since Eugenie isn't a senior working member, she has a job outside of the royal family. In addition to appearing alongside her family at royal events like Trooping the Colour and supporting charitable causes, Eugenie works as a director at the London art gallery Hauser & Wirth. Meanwhile, Jack works with George Clooney-founded tequila business Casamigos, which the actor sold in 2017.

When Meghan and Prince Harry welcomed son Archie in May 2019, he did not receive a royal title.

Sophie, Countess of Wessex recently discussed her own children's future. Lady Louise, 16, and James, Viscount Severn, 12, are grandchildren of Queen Elizabeth but are unlikely to use their Her/His Royal Highness titles when they are adults, Sophie revealed.

"We try to bring them up with the understanding that they are very likely to have to work for a living," the wife of Prince Edward told The Sunday Times. "Hence we made the decision not to use HRH [His/Her Royal Highness] titles. They have them and can decide to use them from 18, but it's highly unlikely."

Princess Eugenie, 30, and Jack, 34, welcomed the baby boy weighing 8 lbs., 1. oz. on Tuesday. This is the ninth great-grandchild for the monarch and Prince Philip and first grandchild for Eugenie's parents, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson.

"Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie was safely delivered of a son today, 9th February 2021, at 8: 55 a.m. at The Portland Hospital," the palace said in a statement. "Jack Brooksbank was present."

"The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Duke of York, Sarah, Duchess of York, and Mr. and Mrs. George Brooksbank have been informed and are delighted with the news," the statement continued. "Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well."

