Meghan and Harry welcomed Lilibet Diana at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital after relocating to California last year

Where Does Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Daughter Lili Fall in the Line of Succession?

The birth of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's baby girl means a change to the line of succession to the British throne.

The couple's daughter, Lilibet Diana, is eighth in the line — directly behind her big brother, Archie.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced Sunday that they welcomed their second child, a daughter named Lilibet Diana in tribute to both Queen Elizabeth and Princess Diana, on Friday. And even though Meghan, 39, and Prince Harry, 36, stepped away from their royal roles last year, their baby still holds her place in the line of succession.

Prince Harry is sixth in the succession order, just behind his older brother Prince William's three children: Prince George, 7, Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 3.

First in the line of succession is Prince Charles, the Queen's eldest son, followed by his son, Prince William.

The birth of Lili, as the proud parents plan to call her, pushes Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip's second-oldest son, Prince Andrew, down to the ninth spot, followed by his two daughters: Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

Meghan and Harry welcomed Lili at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital after relocating to California last year. But she's not the first British royal family member to be born in the U.S. — or even California! Lord Frederick Windsor, whose father is the Queen's cousin, and Sophie Winkleman welcomed their daughter Maud in Los Angeles in August 2013.