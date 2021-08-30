University Challenge: Do You Know Where These Royals Received Their World-Class Education?
Before their jet-setting lives as servants of the Crown, the fall meant a return to school for Prince William, Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more
Prince William
William got a lot out of his time at the University of St. Andrews in Scotland — he earned a degree in geography and met future wife Kate Middleton.
Kate Middleton
In a real-life Prince and Me moment, the future Duchess of Cambridge found time between art history classes at the University of St. Andrews to fall in love with Prince William.
Meghan Markle
Before she met Prince Harry and became the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan was just your average American college student at Northwestern University, where she was a member of the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority and majored in theater and international studies.
Prince Charles
Queen Elizabeth's oldest child, the Prince of Wales, became the first British heir apparent to earn a university degree when he attended Trinity College, Cambridge.
Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall
Before she met Prince Charles, Camilla (who was then known as by her maiden surname of Shand) spent six months studying French and French literature at the University of London Institute in Paris, though she didn't ultimately graduate.
Prince Edward
Following in his oldest brother's footsteps, Edward graduate from Jesus College, Cambridge, with a degree in art history.
Princess Eugenie
Eugenie calls Newcastle University her alma mater. She graduated with a bachelor's degree in English literature and art history.
Princess Beatrice
Prince Andrew's firstborn daughter attended Goldsmiths, University of London, and earned a degree in history — an unsurprisingly popular concentration for the British royals!