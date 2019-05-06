When Will We See Meghan Markle and Baby Sussex for the First Time?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are now a family of three after welcoming their baby boy — but when will the royal trio make their debut?

On Monday, the royal couple announced that their newborn son was born early in the morning on Monday, May 6. The name of the baby boy will be announced in due course.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“We are pleased to announce that Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their firstborn child in the early morning on May 6th, 2019. Their Royal Highnesses’ son weighs 7lbs. 3oz.,” they wrote on @SussexRoyal, their new Instagram account that they launched on April 2.

Following the announcement, the 34-year-old new dad made a short on-camera appearance to announce the birth. He also revealed that he and Meghan will step out with their baby boy in two days.

The photo op with their new baby will take place on the grounds of Windsor Castle.

RELATED: Prince Harry Gushes That Meghan Markle’s Delivery of Baby Boy Is ‘Beyond Comprehension’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle TOLGA AKMEN/AFP/Getty

“I’m very excited to announce that Meghan and myself had a baby boy early this morning, a very healthy boy,” he said with a big smile on his face. “Mother and baby are doing incredibly well.”

“It’s been the most amazing experience I could ever possibly imagine,” Harry continued. “How any woman does what they do is beyond comprehension. But we’re both absolutely thrilled and so grateful to all the love and support from everybody out there. It’s been amazing, so we just wanted to share this with everybody.”

RELATED: This Is the Top Name Prediction for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Baby Boy

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE’s Royals coverage? Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Prince Harry added that they were “still thinking about names” for their new son. “The baby’s a little bit overdue, so we’ve had a little time to think about it. That’s the next bit,” he said.

He then revealed that he and Meghan, 37, will “be seeing you guys in probably two days time as planned as a family to be able to share it with you guys so everyone can see the baby.”

Meghan Markle Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images

RELATED: See Baby Sussex’s Official Royal Birth Announcement Outside Buckingham Palace

Concluding his interview, Prince Harry praised the Duchess of Sussex, saying that he is “incredibly proud” of his wife after giving birth.

“I haven’t been at many births,” he said with a laugh. “This is definitely my first birth. But it was amazing — absolutely incredible.”

“As I said, I’m so incredibly proud of my wife and as every father and parent would ever say, your baby’s absolutely amazing,” he shared. “But this little thing is absolutely to die for, so I’m just over the moon.”

The royal baby is the seventh in line of succession after Prince Charles, Prince William, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and Prince Harry.