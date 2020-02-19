When Will Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Step Out Again in the U.K.?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry just shared new details of their royal exit, including a return to the U.K. to carry out official engagements.

Queen Elizabeth‘s grandson will team up with Jon Bon Jovi at a recording session on Friday, Feb. 28. The music icon is re-recording his song “Unbroken” with the Invictus Games Choir for release in support of Harr’s Invictus Games Foundation. The next Invictus Games are taking place this May in The Hague, The Netherlands.

The couple, who have been spending time with 9-month-old son Archie in Canada, will make their first joint appearance following their decision to step down as senior royals at the Endeavour Fund Awards on March 5. The annual event aims to recognize wounded, injured and sick service personnel and veterans who have gone on to use sport and adventurous challenge as part of their recovery and rehabilitation. Meghan, 38, and Prince Harry, 35, attended the awards together the past two years.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend Endeavour Fund Awards in 2019

Prince Harry is set for another appearance the following day with Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton, attending the official opening of the Silverstone Experience, a new immersive museum that tells the story of the past, present and future of British motor racing.

Meghan and Harry will step out together again on March 7 to attend the Mountbatten Music Festival at Royal Albert Hall. The event will mark the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II and the 80th anniversary of the formation of Britain’s Commandos, and it will raise money for The Royal Marines Charity and CLIC Sargent.

The Duchess of Sussex will once again mark International Women’s Day on March 8 with a special appearance, details of which are yet to be announced.

Meghan Markle takes part in a panel for International Women's Day 2019

Meghan and Prince Harry will reunite with his family on March 8 for Commonwealth Day services. The statement noted, “In general, the themes of their cause related work will remain unchanged, which includes the Commonwealth, community, youth empowerment and mental health, collectively.”

Kate Middleton, Prince William, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend Commonwealth Day services in 2019

Although the agreement reached between the Queen and the couple last month will be put into effect starting March 31, Prince Harry will continue his role as patron of the London Marathon and attend the event on April 26. The couple will also take part in the 2020 Invictus Games this May. The event holds special significance to the couple: in 2017, the Toronto Invictus Games was where the couple made their first public appearance together.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry at the 2017 Invictus Games

Starting April 1, Harry and Meghan will no longer hold an office at Buckingham Palace and will instead be represented by their U.K. charity foundation team.

“The Duke and Duchess will be spending their time in both the United Kingdom and North America,” the spokesperson adds. “In addition to continuing to work closely with their existing patronages as they build a plan for engagements in the U.K. and the Commonwealth throughout the year, The Duke and Duchess have also been undertaking meetings as part of their ongoing work to establish a new non-profit organization. The details of this new organization will be shared later in the year.

A review is still set to follow after 12 months, at which point the royal family will revisit the agreement.

“As there is no precedent for this new model of working and eventual financial independence, the Royal Family and The Sussexes have agreed to an initial 12-month review to ensure the arrangement works for all parties,” the spokesperson says.