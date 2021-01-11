The Duke and Duchess of Sussex relocated to California in March 2020 — and they have yet to return to England

When Will Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Return to the U.K. Next?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are approaching one year of living in the U.S. — but there are some big events coming up this year that could mean a return trip to the U.K.

The couple was last in the U.K. for their final round of royal engagements, including attending the Commonwealth Day service in London in March 2020 before stepping down as senior members of the royal family. They relocated to California with their 1-year-old son Archie the same month, just as travel restrictions began to increase due to the coronavirus pandemic.

If safe travel is possible, it's likely that Prince Harry (and possibly Meghan) will visit the U.K. again in the late spring in conjunction with the 2021 Invictus Games, which are scheduled to be held from May 29 to June 5 in The Netherlands after being postponed last spring.

Trooping the Colour — the public celebration of Queen Elizabeth's birthday, where members of the royal family gather on the iconic Buckingham Palace balcony — was majorly scaled down last summer due to the pandemic. Should the event be allowed to take place, it's likely that Prince Harry, 36, and Meghan, 39, will participate in the festivities for the monarch's 95th birthday. (If Archie joins his parents across the pond, he may even make his balcony debut.)

Insiders recently told PEOPLE that Prince Harry will take part in the 100th birthday celebrations of his grandfather, Prince Philip, in June. Harry is also expected to team up with brother Prince William in July for the long-awaited unveiling of a Kensington Palace statue of their late mother, Princess Diana, to commemorate what would have been her 60th birthday.

Meghan's lawsuit against the Mail on Sunday may also mean a return trip to the U.K. The trial was scheduled to start on January 11, but Judge Mr. Justice Warby agreed last year to postpone the trial until no sooner than October 15, 2021.

Warby added that his ruling was based on "confidential grounds" submitted by Meghan's legal team during a closed hearing.

