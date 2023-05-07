When Did Prince Harry Get Back to California Following King Charles' Coronation?

While the Duke of Sussex traveled to the U.K. for his father's crowning ceremony, Meghan Markle stayed in California with their two children

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex leaves Westminster Abbey following the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla
Prince Harry quickly returned to California after his father King Charles' coronation on Saturday.

The church service commenced at 11 a.m. local time, and the Duke of Sussex, 38, headed back to the U.S. shortly after. He left Westminster Abbey with a Metropolitan police escort straight for Heathrow Airport to depart from the solo trip without his wife, Meghan Markle. The Duchess of Sussex, 41, stayed back in California with their two children.

Prince Harry arrived back home just before 6:30 p.m. Pacific Time on a British Airways flight. The transatlantic trip from London to Los Angeles is roughly 5,400 miles, about an 11-hour nonstop flight. After touching down at LAX, he was picked up from the airport in a black Range Rover. His home in Montecito is roughly two hours from L.A.

On Saturday, Harry's father King Charles and Queen Camilla were crowned before 2,200 guests by the Archbishop of Canterbury.

While the major occasion was a royal reunion for Prince Harry and other members of the royal family, who were all last together for Queen Elizabeth's state funeral in September, it was previously reported that the Duke of Sussex didn't plan to stay long. Saturday was also Prince Archie's 4th birthday.

Prince Harry was not invited to the balcony appearance at Buckingham Palace that followed the ceremony.

Buckingham Palace announced in April that Prince Harry would attend the crowning ceremony and Meghan would not.

"Buckingham Palace is pleased to confirm that The Duke of Sussex will attend the Coronation Service at Westminster Abbey on 6th May. The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet," the palace said in a statement.

Though family tensions eventually led the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to step back from their royal roles three years ago, and relations have remained strained since the release of his memoir Spare over the winter, Prince Harry is thought to have attended the coronation out of duty and love for his father.

"At the end of the day, he's going to be there for his dad," a close friend recently told PEOPLE.

Prince Harry and Meghan
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Dia Dipasupil/Getty

King Charles, 74, was said to be deeply saddened by the accusations of disloyalty and media manipulation that his younger son made against the royal family in his memoir. But it would be King Charles' "first wish" for Harry to join them at the coronation, says a source who knows the royals.

