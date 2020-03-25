When Did Prince Charles Last See His Mother the Queen Before Testing Positive for Coronavirus?

Image zoom Toby Melville - WPA Pool / Getty

Prince Charles and Queen Elizabeth were last together almost two weeks ago, when members of the royal family left London for their holiday homes to self-isolate amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Prince of Wales, 71, who became the first member of the British royal family with a positive diagnosis of the coronavirus on Wednesday, last saw his mother the Queen, 93, on March 12, according to a statement by Buckingham Palace on Wednesday.

“Her Majesty The Queen remains in good health. The Queen last saw The Prince of Wales briefly after the investiture on the morning of 12th March and is following all the appropriate advice with regard to her welfare,” a palace spokesman added.

Charles, who is heir to the British throne, and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, 72, are at Birkhall, their home on Queen Elizabeth‘s Balmoral estate in Scotland. Camilla tested negative for the virus.

A Clarence House spokesperson confirmed the diagnosis in a statement early Wednesday, saying, “The Prince of Wales has tested positive for Coronavirus. He has been displaying mild symptoms but otherwise remains in good health and has been working from home throughout the last few days as usual.”

“The Duchess of Cornwall has also been tested but does not have the virus. In accordance with Government and medical advice, the Prince and the Duchess are now self-isolating at home in Scotland,” the statement continued. “The tests were carried out by the NHS in Aberdeenshire where they met the criteria required for testing.”

The statement Clarence House added, “It is not possible to ascertain from whom the Prince caught the virus owing to the high number of engagements he carried out in his public role during recent weeks.”

A few days before royal family members left for self-isolation, many of them — including William, Harry, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle — refrained from shaking hands with fellow attendees at the Commonwealth Service on March 9. The Prince of Wales offered up his own alternative approach to a greeting, gesturing a “namaste” instead at events.

In the past week, members of the royal family, including both of Charles’ two sons Prince William and Prince Harry, have been speaking out on the importance of unity and support during this pandemic.

Prince William shared a personal video message amid the coronavirus crisis last week, saying: “Whenever and wherever adversity strikes, the people of the U.K. have a unique ability to pull together. The way that local communities support those affected shows the very best of our values and human nature.”

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments and visit our coronavirus hub.