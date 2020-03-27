When Did Boris Johnson, Who Has Coronavirus, Last Have His Weekly Audience with the Queen?

Image zoom Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Queen Elizabeth on July 24 Victoria Jones/Getty

Queen Elizabeth and U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson were last together 16 days ago when the Conservative leader visited Buckingham Palace for his weekly audience. They have since been conducting their meetings via telephone.

“Her Majesty the Queen remains in good health,” a royal spokesperson confirmed to PEOPLE on Friday. “The Queen last saw the PM on the 11th March and is following all the appropriate advice with regards to her welfare.”

It was announced on Friday that the British leader tested positive for coronavirus and is currently self-isolating in No.10 Downing Street. In a video address, the Conservative leader revealed that he had “developed mild symptoms of the coronavirus” including “a temperature and a persistent cough,” and was advised to take a test.

“That has come out positive,” Johnson added. “So I am working from home. I’m self-isolating. And that’s entirely the right thing to do.”

A photo of Johnson’s last audience with the Queen was released on the Royal Family’s official social media accounts on Wednesday. It shows the 93-year-old monarch talking with the British P.M. over the telephone from her Windsor Castle home, where she is staying with husband Prince Philip for the foreseeable future.

The British politician’s positive result arrived a matter of hours after he appeared enthusiastically clapping outside No.10 as part of a nationwide movement to show support for British medics battling the Coronavirus organized through the viral hashtag #ClapForNHS..

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis also joined in the U.K.-wide show of support. Kate Middleton and Prince William‘s three children made an appearance on the couple’s social media pages Thursday, happily clapping the thousands of doctors and nurses tirelessly working to stem the spread of the pandemic across the UK.

In the sweet clip, Prince Louis, who turns 2 next month, stands between his older siblings — and sweetly glances up at them both as they all clap in unison. George, 6, and Charlotte, 4, smile throughout the video, with the little princess letting out a giggle towards the end.

“To all the doctors, nurses, carers, GPs, pharmacists, volunteers and other NHS staff working tirelessly to help those affected by #COVID19: thank you,” the video was captioned, along with the hashtags ##ClapForOurCarers, #ClapForCarers, #ThankYouNHS and #ClapForNHS.

Prince Charles, 71, who became the first member of the British royal family with a positive diagnosis of the coronavirus on Wednesday, also appeared in his own split-screen video for #ClapForNHS, shared to Clarence House’s Instagram Story.

The future king — currently self-isolating on the Balmoral Estate in Scotland, applauds from a room while Camilla, 72, can be seen clapping from an open window.

“Thank you to all 👏,” the caption on the video read, along with the hashtags #ClapForCarers and #ThankYouNHS.

The Prince of Wales last saw his mother the Queen, 93, on March 12 when members of the royal family left London for their holiday homes to self-isolate amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to a statement by Buckingham Palace on Wednesday.

“Her Majesty The Queen remains in good health. The Queen last saw The Prince of Wales briefly after the investiture on the morning of 12th March and is following all the appropriate advice with regard to her welfare,” a palace spokesman added.

