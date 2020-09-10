What's in Store for Prince George and Princess Charlotte This Year at School?

George and Charlotte are ready to hit the books with their most demanding curriculum yet!

Now that class is back in session for Prince George and Princess Charlotte, what’s in store for the royal siblings as they embark on a brand new school year?

While dad Prince William said, “Every parent is breathing a sigh of relief that school has started again,” no doubt the kids are just as excited to get back into the groove.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Five-year-old Charlotte is entering Year 1 after completing Reception (kindergarten), and George, 7, is starting Year 3, which means he's graduated from the Lower School to the Middle School (Years 3-5) at Thomas’s Battersea, which is about four miles from the family's Kensington Palace home in London.

Any changes to the school’s curriculum due to the coronavirus pandemic have not been made public, but the future king’s schedule appears to be just as demanding as last year, with core subjects such as math, English, science, history and geography. He’ll also be taught by specialist teachers in the subjects of French, religious studies, computing, art/design, technology, music, drama, P.E. — and even ballet, which he has been enjoying for the past couple of years.

Image zoom Princess Charlotte and Prince George start school in 2019

Year 3 also allows more opportunities for George to join after-school clubs and activities, according to the school’s website. He could choose to join the school's Phoenix Choir for Years 3 and 4, "who perform a wide range of repertoire from classical to pop.”

Middle School age boys also participate in soccer, which George has already become a huge fan of thanks to dad William. All students from Year 3 to Year 8 prepare for an annual cross-country run, and Years 3 to 6 can join the swimming club, so there will be plenty of outdoor activities to keep him busy. Seeing as Kate is a big proponent of how being in the outdoors promotes mental and emotional wellbeing in kids, she’ll be pleased!

Many students also start learning a musical instrument by Year 3. We already know George has a musical ear as he’s been taking guitar lessons.

Image zoom Prince George The Duchess of Cambridge

Charlotte will be kicking her learning into high gear as well. Year 1 curriculum includes the same core subjects as George and the extras like music and ballet. The young princess already loves to take dance classes, and her school has a large ballet room with a real live pianist. Kate, who often does arts and crafts with her kids, will be happy to know the school has to large and art studios, including a pottery room. There’s also a fine hall for drama productions that the little scene-stealer can look forward to stepping into one day.

Image zoom Prince George and Princess Charlotte SplashNews.com

Of course, all these classes mean even more homework for when George and Charlotte return to the palace. But William and Kate are up to the challenge of keeping them on task when it comes to their daily assignments. The royal parents have spent several months on homeschooling duty — they even kept it going through Easter break.

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Image zoom Prince William with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis The Duchess of Cambridge